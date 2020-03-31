Asian share markets are opening higher on Tuesday on the heels of a positive performance on Wall Street into month-end purchases as investors get set for the Chinese PMIs today at the top of the hour as factories began to re-open; More on that here

  • MSCI's rise 0.7%.
  • Japan's Nikkei+ 0.2%.
  • South Korea +1.4%.
  • E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 +0.3%.

Coronavirus update, slowing of rise in cases

Analysts at ANZ offered a summary of COVID-19 updates:

  • Italian new COVID-19 cases rose 4,050, down from 5,217 on Sunday and a high of 6,153 last Thursday.
  • Spain reported 812 deaths, down slightly from 838 Sunday. Whilst the data provided a glimmer of hope that lockdowns are working, experts continue to warn that it will be another 2-3 weeks before they can definitively tell if the measures are successful.
  • London’s NHS Nightingale hospital at the Excel centre is set to open on Wednesday with 4,000 beds including ICU.
  • It was built in about 10 days and will be the largest hospital in the world. Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast are also opening field hospitals which are now widespread across Europe.
  • UK engineers have teamed up with Mercedes Formula One to develop a machine that directly supports oxygen to the lungs, preventing many patients from having to go onto a ventilator and reducing pressure on intensive care units. If clinical trials are successful this week, production will start next week. Incredible."
  • Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the flow of vital medical supplies.

Nikkei levels

Nikkei 225

Overview
Today last price 19140
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 19140
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18718.75
Daily SMA50 21382.9
Daily SMA100 22482.46
Daily SMA200 22032.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19150
Previous Daily Low 18480
Previous Weekly High 19675
Previous Weekly Low 16555
Previous Monthly High 24035
Previous Monthly Low 20465
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18894.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18735.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 18696.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 18253.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 18026.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 19366.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 19593.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 20036.67

 

 

AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI, still below 0.6200

AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from the largest customer. Market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive, takes clues from the US off-late. Aussie data recently flashed mixed signals.

USD/JPY pierces 108.00 as risk-tone remains positive

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking rounds to 108.05, intraday high of 108.21, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently took clues from the US policymakers’ statements while paying a little heed to Japan’s data-dump.

Gold is a sitting duck for hungry bears, straddles a fragile 1600/50 range

The price of gold has been consolidating a move int the 1600s, slightly lower today as markets overnight pounced back with a vengeance as investor begin to look through the virus and are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset

While extending its pullback from the multi-year low, WTI takes the bids to $20.70 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Trade sentiment recovers off-late, Trump-Putin agreed on the importance of stability in energy markets.

Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets

Governments are competing over the size of their stimulus plans. At times it feels like we're walking through Wonderland; at certain points it all seems to make sense, but when do we know we’re falling down the Rabbit Hole?

