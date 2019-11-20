Asia stocks are sliding on trade war angst, SSE Composite -0.22%

Asian benchmarks are sliding, SSE Composite -0.22%, Nikkei 225 (-0.49%).

US Senate passage of bill in support of Hong Kong protests spurs some concerns of impact to trade talks.

US Senate approves Hong Kong human rights bill, sends to House of Representatives - RTRS

On Monday, a CNBC report has investors moving to the sidelines as it was apparent that Chinese officials were concerned about Trump's prior comments about not being able to roll back tariffs.

"The latest report was that the rolling back of tariffs will be tied to the preliminary terms that were set when the trade talks failed in May," analysts at ANZ Bank explained, adding, "China has reportedly demanded that all tariffs imposed after May be removed immediately and then tariffs imposed before that be lifted gradually. US officials have a different view on how much Phase One would cover and what portion of the tariffs they should agree to roll back." In more recent trade, the angst has escalated in the US Senate approving the Hong Kong human rights bill which it is sending it to the House of Representatives.

Key notes:

Subsequently, the following statements have been streaming through, making for a risk-off session in Asia, so far: