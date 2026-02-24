Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD choppy trading as politics cloud outlook

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sees more downside below 1.3430 amid dovish BoE bets

The GBP/USD pair edges lower to near 1.3480 during the European trading session. The pair is under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly uncertain amid firming speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) could deliver a number of interest rate cuts in the near term.

GBP: Choppy trading as politics cloud outlook – OCBC

OCBC's Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong note that sticky UK inflation and firmer growth data are offsetting soft labour numbers, limiting dovish repricing for the BoE and cushioning the Pound. However, they expect GBP volatility to stay elevated into the 26 February by-election, with scope for EUR/GBP to drift lower once political risks subside and data resilience persists.