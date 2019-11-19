US Senate approves Hong Kong human rights bill, sends to House of Representatives - RTRS

Reuters has reported that the US Senate has approved the Hong Kong human rights bill and is sending it to the House of Representatives.
The U.S. Senate, in a unanimous vote, passed legislation on Tuesday aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid China's crackdown on a pro-democracy protest movement in that vital financial center,
the article reads, adding:
With the voice vote by senators, the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" now goes to the House of Representatives, which earlier approved its own version of the measure. The two chambers will have to work out the differences before any legislation can be sent to President Donald Trump for his consideration.
FX implications:
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200 DMAs. The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2925 as Johnson-Corbyn debate ends on a sour note
With the ITV’s political debate deviating from the recent polls of Conservatives’ lead in Dec election, GBP/USD takes the rounds 1.2925 by the start of Asian session. Snap polls showed mixed outcome and increased political uncertainty.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
Gold advances beyond $1,470 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the sour market sentiment in the second half of the day on Tuesday and rose above the $1,470 handle.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.