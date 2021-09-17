Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: Apple remains steady but slow, so where next?

- Apple stock is steady but slow on Thursday as markets lower.
- AAPL event day with new products has not spurred the stock higher.
- The trendline support is working well, for now.
Apple stock remained steady but slow on Thursday as investors digested the latest product releases which Apple launched on Wednesday. The new iPhone boasts an impressive battery upgrade, better chip, and camera features with 5G capability. A new iPad was also launched with a slightly larger, better quality screen more edge to edge while chip performance is also set to improve and the new iPad will have 5G capability. A new Apple Watch was also released. The new iPhone is the real attention grabber though and it is this which drives Apple's performance and also its reputation. The new iPhone will remain the same price as the previous model making it then a very competitive offering given the improvements to the chip, camera, 5G, and that big bump in battery life. JP Morgan estimates that there is potentially eight to nine hundred million iPhones two models or older which will be looking to upgrade as these are 4G or less. This is an extremely large potential market for the new phone and Apple is due to have data released from China tomorrow according to CNBC which will give some clues as to forward orders. Already there is talk from CNBC that JD.com is seeing orders well ahead of last year's iPhone 12. JPMorgan also mentions another important consideration and that is pricing. As the price is consistent and we are in an inflationary environment the price is basically cheaper than the last iPhone. Adding in mobile phone carrier subsidies and this iPhone represents possibly the best value over previous launches and the big selling point for upgrades is the battery life and of course 5G capability if you are on a 4G or older model. All iPhone models are to be available globally by September 24.
Apple 15 min chart
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$157.26
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
Listening to the newsflow makes one quite easily bullish but when doing technical analysis it is important to forget the noise and focus on what the chart is telling us. In the case of Apple stock the chart is at a key short-term juncture as we can see from the trendline support. This is at $147. There is now some decent volume at this level making the support even stronger so this could provide a buy the dip opportunity with a stop at $144.50. Breaking $144.50 is where things can get tricky as volume thins out and sharply so below $141.67 so a break could accelerate. The next buy the dip would in our view then be at $134 again with high volume and the 200-day moving average adding to the support zone. Apple is below the 9 and 21-day moving averages the momentum oscillators are trending lower so we remain neutral at current levels.
FXStreet View: Neutral, Bullish above $155, bearish below $144.50.
FXStreet ideas: Buy zones at $147 and $134. Always use stops. Buy an out-of-the-money put for one to two-week duration on a break of $144.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is below 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting
Gold witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and tumbled to over one-month lows. Upbeat US macro data lifted the US bond yields, the USD and exerted heavy pressure. Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts helped limit losses amid COVID-19 woes.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing
Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel. The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.