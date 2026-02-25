The USD/JPY pair finds some support near the 155.35 area on Wednesday and stalls its retracement slide from a two-week high, touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 155.75 region, nearly unchanged for the day, and look to build on the upward trajectory witnessed over the past week or so.

Despite the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, the US Dollar (USD) meets with a fresh supply as investors remain concerned about renewed turbulence over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. This, along with geopolitical risks, underpins demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the Japanese Yen (JPY), and prompts some intraday selling around the USD/JPY pair.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was apprehensive about more rate hikes in a meeting last week with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda. Moreover, the government nominated two reflationists to join the BoJ board, forcing investors to trim expectations about the speed of interest rate hikes. This caps gains for the JPY and offers some support to the USD/JPY pair.

From a technical perspective, the recent repeated rebounds from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) breakout zone and the subsequent move up favor bullish traders. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has turned higher above its signal and is now back in positive territory, suggesting improving upside momentum after a mid-month loss of traction. The Relative Strength Index around 54 stays above its midline without approaching overbought, aligning with a gradual recovery.

Immediate resistance emerges at 156.90, the recent swing high ahead of 158.40, where the latest advance stalled, and supply reasserted. A daily close above 156.90 would open the way toward 158.40, with a break there exposing the 160.00 region as the next upside objective. On the downside, initial support stands at 155.00, guarding a deeper retracement toward 153.50, where prior lows converge with the short-term consolidation base. A loss of 153.50 would weaken the bullish bias and shift focus to the 152.70 area defined by the 200-day EMA.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/JPY daily chart