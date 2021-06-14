Taking a bit more detail than usual with a 4-hour chart we can see how well AMC has stabilized at current levels around $50. The volume profile bars on the right of the screen show a lot of volume from $44 to $56, with the volume-based point of control being at $48.97. There is a total lack of volume sub-$38, and shares may see an acceleration to $30 if broken.

The first six option contracts all expiring this Friday total up to about 325,000 contracts. Each option contract is for 100 shares, so this is a total of 32.5 million shares potentially, a decent chunk. All bar the second one, the $145 calls are in with a good chance to expire in the money and who knows with AMC maybe the $145 strike will make it as well. Either way, it is a large number of underlying shares to be exercised. Now the market makers will have hedged most of the positions but perhaps not all, and it gives an interesting backdrop to the flow dynmaics going on at present in AMC.

Some huge option open interest is driving the AMC share price higher as retail bulls go head-to head with shorts and gamma squeezed market makers. Friday saw the stock just fail to close above $50, with a large option expiry for $50 calls. This coming Friday, June 18, sees a turn toward $40 calls, with a large open interest of 100,932 contracts as per the latest Refinitiv data.

