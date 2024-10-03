Amazon stock falls for seventh consecutive session, closes 1.56% lower on Thursday

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $181.90 on Wednesday, 1.56% lower on the day. This was the seventh straight session that Amazon has traded lower.

Amazon’s stock price has increased 21.6% so far this year, more than the 12% advanced registered by the overall Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index.

On Wednesday, the DJIA fell by -0.12% to close at 42,008.11 points. The three leaders were IBM (IBM), Salesforce (CRM) and Chevron (CVX), while the three laggards were Merck (MRK), Amazon (AMZN) and Boeing (BA).

Back to Amazon, its latest earnings report from fiscal Q2 showed that earnings per share (EPS) were at $1.26. Revenue, meanwhile, stood at $147.98 billion.

The next earnings report for Amazon will be published on October 25.

Analysts expect Amazon’s earnings per share to come in at $1.13 for Q3, while revenue is seen at $157.18 billion.

