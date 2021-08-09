- Alibaba shares fall again in premarket, down 1%.
- BABA shares are again under scrutiny following reports of a manager being fired.
- Reuters reports the manager was fired for sexual assault.
Alibaba shareholders are once again seeing their shares decline in value as the company faces up to another unwanted news story. Reuters reports that on Saturday a female employee posted on the Alibaba intranet an account of a sexual assault by a manager and a client and accused her superiors of not taking the matter seriously. Alibaba on Monday said it has fired a manager and promised policies to prevent sexual harassment, but the Reuters report says local Chinese media has been highly critical of Alibaba (BABA) for its handling of the event. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang is reported to have announced training for the entire company on the prevention of sexual harassment: "This incident is a humiliation for all Alibaba employees. We must rebuild, and we must change."
Alibaba (BABA) has been under the spotlight since its ANT Group subsidiary was forced to pull its planned New York initial public offering (IPO) at the last minute in late 2020. Shares of parent company Alibaba have never recovered. The stock was recently caught up in the DIDI regulatory crackdown that has spread to other Chinese stocks, and BABA stock continues to struggle for momentum.
Alibaba (BABA) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$535 billion
|Price/Earnings
|24
|Price/Sales
|5
|Price/Book
|3.5
|Enterprise Value
|$584 billion
|Gross Margin
|40%
|Net Margin
|
20%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $278
Alibaba (BABA) stock forecast
BABA stock did manage to retrace back to the 9-day moving average but has not broken back above it. The stock, therefore, maintains its bearish trend. To turn bullish, BABA needs to first break the 9-day moving average at $198.83, but the key resistance to break is really $230 as this would end the series of lower highs in place since October 2020. We did mention the support at $180 previously from the volume profile and this is still the key short-term level, with the March 2020 pandemic lows at $170 the support below.
