- Alibaba stock is outperforming the broader indices on Wednesday.
- BABA stock closed up 4.6% on Tuesday.
- A healthy Services PMI figure is worrying the markets.
Alibaba (BABA) stock is performing much better than the broad US market on Wednesday. With several economic indicators coming in slightly hotter than expected, the market is worried that the Fed is not getting the results it desires and might need to raise rates much further. BABA stock rose 1.3% at the open before falling to 0.4% one hour into the session near $83.75, while the Nasdaq has shed 2.2%. With the growth-focused Nasdaq losing about 100 basis points more than the Dow, it is clear that September's flight to safety has resumed after Monday and Tuesday's risk-on rally. Alibaba stock closed up 4.6% on Tuesday at $84.11.
Alibaba stock news
The Institute for Supply Management's September Services PMI came out Monday morning at 56.7. Consensus had stood at 56. Anything above 50 is generally bullish for the economy and the dollar, so this was not what the market wanted. It has been well-known for some time that goods inflation has begun leveling off, but as with last month's inflation reading, services inflation is acting more stubborn. The worry is that this may lead the Federal Reserve to continue hiking rates in an agressive manner in order to whip inflation for good.
The August figure did come in at 56.9 though, so at least the index is moving in the right direction. However, the related index that covers new orders for the services sector also saw a reading above consensus, so this all points to the economy in the US remaining quite strong. US investors are in a strange place where the are mostly hoping for poor economic data to emerge that will allow for a Fed pivot away from higher rates that tend to make equities less attractive.
Despite Alibaba's announcement in recent weeks that it would spend another $1 billion on its cloud division, a strategy that opens the possibility for better margins going forward, some pessimists have been focused on the negative aspects of a recent Morgan Stanley client note from last week.
"We forecast GMV to decline 2% [YoY] in [Q2] from a mid-single digit decline in first-quarter," Morgan Stanley's Gary Yu wrote to clients. Yu cut his price target from $140 to $110, saying that though operational efficiencies will help EBITA growth, the decline in revenue growth will hamper the excitement. Both Morgan Stanely and Citi analysts believe cloud will continue to underperform, with Citi expecting the coming earnings report to show cloud growth rising just 4% YoY.
Alibaba stock forecast
Bulls need to focus on the $88.25 level. This price level worked as support throughout August and into the first half of September. As BABA stock broke through here in the second half of September, this price level acted instead as resistance. A daily close above this price will be a signal of further price appreciation.
One good sign here on Wednesday is that early in the session, Alibaba's stock price broke above the 21-day moving average. It does seem that there may be a building case for bulls with BABA as it continues to outperform the US market indices on down days. All of the negative internal information appears to have been factored into the price, while the US market continues to incorporate more bearish information on a week by week basis.
BABA stock broke well above the 9-day moving average on Monday, might still use it as support if it falls back toward $80.
BABA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to 0.9850 area on relentless dollar strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and dropped to the 0.9850 area. The dollar rally picked up steam after the ADP employment report and the ISM Services PMI survey, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges to fresh daily low below 1.1300
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The unabated dollar strength on the back of upbeat ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change data forces the pair to continue to stretch lower.
Gold falls toward $1,700 as US yields push higher
Gold trades deep in negative territory slightly above $1,700 during the American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 4% on the day above 3.7% after the US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
XRP price looks for a firm footing to catalyze a 20% rally
XRP price has produced a key signal that reveals the underlying bullish intent. The only requirement now is sustenance from the big crypto or another leg-up.
Visa (V) Stock Deep Dive Analysis: Hold Visa for the long term with a $175 price target
Welcome back to the deep dive series where this time we focus on Visa (V), the global payments company. Perhaps somewhat timely as consumers begin once again to turn to credit in the face of a pending recession and inflation.