Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: AMD advances 5% on technical breakout

AMD stock shot up 5% on Friday.

New Street Research analyst says Nvidia success is priced in.

Analyst Pierre Ferragu sees much more room for share price growth in AMD.

Higher Unemployment Rate in US leaves market gunning for Fed rate cuts.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock is leaving the rest of the semiconductor industry behind on Friday as its 5% gain stays well ahead of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s slight advance. An analyst report that was skeptical of future gains for one of AMD’s competitors made the market turn its glance back toward the company run by CEO Lisa Su.

US indices benefited on Friday after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed that the early part of the year’s hiring gains are continuing to dissipate. Payrolls for June came in above consensus, but those of April and May were revised much lower, and the Unemployment Rate rose by a tenth to 4.1%. This lent credence to the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon cut interest rates, and hence the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose 0.54% and 0.90% on the day.

AMD stock news

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu scrapped his Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA) this Friday in favor of a Neutral grade. Ferragu’s rating surprised the market as Nvidia has been the obvious leader in the present bull market that began nearly two years ago in October of 2022.

Ferragu is not really bearish on Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) prospects — quite the opposite, in fact. Instead, he thinks Nvidia is correctly valued at present based on current guidance. As a top-ranked analyst who spent 10 years covering semiconductors at Bernstein, Ferragu told clients to focus instead on better-priced industry stalwarts like AMD and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

Farragu gave AMD stock a $235, 12-month price target and $345 target by the end of 2026. He based his valuation on a prediction that AMD will churn out $10 in earnings per share by 2027.

AMD has underperformed investor sentiment for its AI chip business thus far this year, and Morgan Stanley recently downgraded the stock on that account.

Still, AMD’s continued gaining of market share within the CPU market for PCs has no reason to stop. It’s next generation Ryzen AI 300 processors are designed to better process AI workloads, and many analysts think they could help AMD to steal even more market share from Intel (INTC).

Additionally, investors are sizing up the runner-up fabless chipmaker as its AI-enabled data center GPUs are forecast to sell $4 billion worth this year alone.

AMD stock forecast

AMD stock broke above the technical wedge (drawn in pink below) on Friday. Its rally stopped just short of the May 28 range high at $174.55 and matches another resistance area from April of this year. If that barrier is defeated in subsequent sessions in July, then bulls will push on toward the January 25 resistance point just below $185.

Support sits at $162.50 and $150, as well as the ascending bottom trendline from the wedge pattern.