ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks for direction around $13.00

ACB is down smalls around the $13.00 mark on Monday.

US futures markets extends gains amidst broad-based risk-on mood.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) remains directionless and trades around Friday’s levels in the $13.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.

In the meantime, the pot-company is seen navigating within the prevailing rangebound theme and practically ignoring the generalized improvement in the risk-associated complex.

Ahead of the opening bell in Wall St., the Dow Jones, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ are all seen adding to last week’s gains. Furthermore, investors remain largely focused on the re-opening of the economy, which has so far eclipsed concerns over the unremitting advance of the coronavirus and latest news of fresh outbreaks in many countries.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is retreating 0.30% at $13.35 and faces the next support at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $11.19 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18).