A case for NZD/USD to below 0.70 handle - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac suggested a case for NZD/USD below 0.70 handle.

Key Quotes:

"If the US economy improves more than expected and US interest rates rise further than currently predicted, the US dollar should resume its multi-year trend rise for much of the year (our core view).:

"That should cause NZD/USD to fall below 0.70."

"However much depends on how reflationary the Trump Administration’s policies actually turn out to be, and how disturbing its policies become to world trade and geopolitics."