In the foreign exchange market (Forex), prices don't move by chance; they react to the real economy, and nothing tells the economic story faster than employment.
Job creation, wages, labour force participation and, of course, the Unemployment Rate all influence expectations of economic growth and inflation, and hence central bank decisions... and thus currencies.
In other words, keeping a close eye on employment data is not an analyst's luxury, it's a competitive advantage for any Forex trader, whether novice or experienced.
Why employment is a currency driver
Employment is the direct link between activity and purchasing power. When hiring picks up and wages rise, consumption holds up, inflation can pick up, and central banks have more reason to tighten policy (by raising or maintaining high interest rates). Higher rates attract capital and strengthen the currency.
Conversely, a deteriorating labour market weighs on consumption, dampens inflation and paves the way for monetary easing, which tends to weaken the currency.
This mechanism is not theoretical, but can be seen month after month in the reactions of currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and so on.
Which indicators to look at, beyond the single headline figure
- NonFarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States: The monthly catalyst par excellence. Don't stop at the number of jobs created, look at revisions from previous months (often market movers), sectoral dispersion (manufacturing vs. services), and average hourly earnings to take the pulse of inflationary pressures.
- Unemployment Rate: A falling rate supports the currency if the fall comes from net employment, not a drop in participation (discouragement of job seekers). A rising rate can be "good" if participation rises even faster, a sign of a dynamic labor supply.
- Income and hours worked: A rise in wages without an increase in employment may be enough to harden a central bank's tone. Weekly hours, on the other hand, give an advanced signal. When they fall, companies often adjust staffing levels afterwards.
- Weekly jobless claims: A high-frequency thermometer for capturing inflections between monthly releases.
What really moves currency pairs
Markets don't react to the raw level, but to surprise versus consensus. An NFP 100k higher than expected, or an unexpected +0.2 point acceleration in wages, can topple EUR/USD in minutes if it alters the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) perceived trajectory on interest rates.
The key is to interpret the data through the prism of central bank reaction:
- Hot data (solid employment + buoyant wages): Higher probability of persistently high rates, and currency support.
- Cold data (diffuse slowdown + sluggish wages): More accommodative policy likely, and currency under pressure.
- Signal/noise mix: Strong employment, driven by part-time work and decelerating wages, does not have the same impact as a jump in full-time work and accelerating wages.
Looking beyond the US: Forex is a game of differentials
The same data has a different impact depending on what happens elsewhere. A better-than-expected Australian employment report, in a context where US employment is stagnating and the Fed is stalling, may be enough to boost AUD/USD.
Similarly, an unexpected rise in the Unemployment Rate in the UK, while the ECB remains restrictive, could boost the EUR/GBP cross.
The question is always: who's surprising positively, and who's surprising negatively, at the same time?
What employment data means for a Forex trader
Employment data isn't just a statistic, it's a monetary policy trigger. Understanding them, in their entirety, with their revisions and nuances, means better anticipating Forex jolts and transforming volatility into controlled opportunity.
By systematically integrating the report into your plan (surprise vs. expectations, salaries, participation, sectoral diffusion) and maintaining an ironclad risk discipline, you'll give yourself a head start in a market where information circulates at the speed of light, but where the advantage goes to those who read it most intelligently.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1650 as markets await US data
EUR/USD stabilizes at around 1.1650 after posting large losses on Tuesday. The modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the USD's gains and helps the pair keep its footing. Markets await JOLTS Job Openings data for July from the US.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3400 region as gilt yields retreat
GBP/USD recovers to the 1.3400 area after setting its lowest level since early August below 1.3350. The downward correction seen in the long-dated UK gilt yields helps Pound Sterling shake off the bearish pressure. Later in the session, the US economic docket will feature employment-related data.
Gold stands firm near all-time peak amid Fed rate cut bets, trade woes
Gold stays in positive territory slightly below the record-high it set near $3,550 earlier in the day. The cautious market stance remains supportive for the safe-haven precious metal as investors grow increasingly concerned over the global fiscal health following the latest turmoil in bond markets.
JOLTS Job Openings set to show a mild decline in July, showing weaker US labor market conditions
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Wednesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.