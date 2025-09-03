The first week of September promises to be crucial for the United States economy. In the space of a few days, a series of major publications will shed light on the state of the US labor market, culminating on Friday with the eagerly awaited Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
These statistics are scrutinized not only by Wall Street but also by the Federal Reserve (Fed), whose future monetary policy decisions will largely depend on the robustness or fragility of the labor market.
A climate of heightened uncertainty
July's employment report had already sown the seeds of uncertainty, with only 73,000 new jobs created compared with the 110,000 expected.
Even more worrying, the figures for the previous months were revised downward, wiping out more than 250,000 jobs initially recorded.
These brutal corrections fueled political criticism and led to the unprecedented sacking of the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by US President Donald Trump.
Against this tense backdrop, the August jobs report, published on Friday, takes on considerable political and economic significance.
Kick-off with the JOLTS report
Starting on Wednesday, investors will get their first glimpse with the release of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data. This survey measures the number of job vacancies, as well as resignations and dismissals.
Job vacancies are forecast to fall slightly to around 7.4 million in July, compared with 7.44 million in June. Since peaking at 12 million in 2022, job openings have been contracting steadily, indicating a gradual cooling in demand for labor.
For the Fed, these figures are essential. A less tense job market limits wage pressures, and hence inflation. Conversely, too sharp a fall in job vacancies would be interpreted as a signal of weakness likely to accelerate the economic slowdown.
ADP Employment Report: The barometer for the private sector
On Thursday, the ADP Employment Report, published by payroll specialist ADP, will complete the picture.
Unlike official statistics, this report only covers employment in the private sector and often offers a foretaste of NFP trends.
Markets use it as a leading indicator, even if its predictive power remains limited due to frequent discrepancies with government figures.
The Nonfarm Payrolls verdict
Finally, on Friday, the Labor Department will publish the Nonfarm Payrolls, considered to be "the" macroeconomic statistic of the month in the United States.
Consensus expectations are modest: around 70,000 to 80,000 new jobs in August, with the unemployment rate likely to climb from 4.2% to 4.3%.
The report will also detail the evolution of hourly wages, crucial for measuring inflationary pressures, as well as revisions to previous months, a particularly sensitive point after the massive revisions of May and June.
More than just jobs at stake
Beyond the financial markets, these figures will have a direct political impact. The White House is keeping a close eye on the release, while the Fed, already poised to ease policy at its September meeting, could adjust the size of its rate cut in line with the data.
A weak labor market would reinforce the likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut, or even more if the outlook deteriorates rapidly.
A high-risk week
Not since the pandemic has the US labor market seemed so uncertain. Between the political tensions surrounding the BLS, economists' doubts about the reliability of surveys, and the contradictory signals sent out by companies — some continuing to hire, others announcing massive layoffs — the next few days look to be decisive.
In short, the JOLTS-ADP-Nonfarm Payrolls sequence will be a real test of confidence. It will tell whether the US economy is maintaining a solid core of jobs, or whether the hiring machine is really stalling. Investors, the Fed and the American public are eagerly awaiting the answer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD now navigates a range-bound trade near the 1.1650 zone on Wednesday amid an equally vacillating sentiment surrounding the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors remain watchful ahead of the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings, Factory Orders, and the Fed Beige Book.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.3430
GBP/USD pushes higher and climbs to daily peaks around 1.3430 on Wednesday, reversing its earlier pullback to the 1.3330 region. The downward adjustment in long-dated UK gilt yields helps the British Pound regain some upside impulse. The Treasure Select Committee hearings will grab all the attention later on the UK docket.
Gold climbs to an all-time high near $3,560
Gold maintains its march north unabated on Wednesday and now reaches a record peak near the $3,560 mark per troy ounce. The cautious market posture continues to boost the safe-haven precious metal as investors become more worried about global fiscal health in the aftermath of the current bond market upheaval.
JOLTS Job Openings set to show a mild decline in July, showing weaker US labor market conditions
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Wednesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.