American exceptionalism describes the idea that the United States (US) benefits from structural advantages – economic, financial, technological and geopolitical – that give the country a lasting lead over the rest of the world.
In the markets, this has translated into decades of superior performance by US Equities, unrivalled capital depth, a pivotal US Dollar (USD) and Treasuries that are considered "risk-free".
However, as deficits widen, global trade reorganizes and US President Donald Trump drives a more protectionist agenda in his second term, one question is gaining in intensity: what if this American "premium" were to enter a phase of normalization?
Where does exceptionalism come from?
The American advantage rests first and foremost on vast, liquid capital markets, a predictable legal system, an entrepreneurial culture tolerant of failure and a higher education system that drives innovation.
Tech giants have industrialized networks, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) on a scale unmatched by any other.
The country also remains better off energetically than its developed peers, since it is a net exporter of hydrocarbons.
Finally, the ability of the Treasury and Federal Reserve (Fed) to act quickly in times of stress has often reduced the duration of financial crises compared to other regions.
What's creaking today
Several cracks are fuelling doubt. Deficits and debt are imposing a more costly budgetary trajectory, with interest charges now weighing on political trade-offs.
Trade policy is once again becoming an offensive instrument, with tariff hikes and threats targeting allies and rivals rewriting supply chains.
These measures may support domestic sectors in the short term, but they raise costs, complicate cross-border investment and pose a risk of retaliation.
Added to this are more political elements. Domestic polarization and debates surrounding the independence of institutions (notably the Fed) feed a subjective risk premium.
Finally, Stock market concentration, with an outsized share of earnings and performance coming from a small techno group, makes the index more sensitive to an idiosyncratic shock.
The counter-arguments
Ending exceptionalism would require other blocs to simultaneously combine market size, rule of law, financial depth, capacity to absorb global savings, technological leadership and energy security.
However, neither Europe (financial fragmentation, demographics), nor China (capital control, governance), nor the emerging markets (institutional, size) yet tick all these boxes.
AI and advanced semiconductors are still mostly captured by the American ecosystem (venture capital, universities, cloud, solvent customers).
Even weakened by cycles, the US Dollar remains the dominant reserve currency, and the United States remains the leading global destination for private capital.
Trump, normalization or rupture?
Donald Trump's "America First" strategy has two objectives: to re-anchor production on American soil and to renegotiate trade terms.
In the short term, this will sustain "different" growth, with more domestic capex and fewer imports.
In the medium term, effectiveness depends on the right mix. Too high, too long-lasting tariffs would undermine cost competitiveness and impoverish consumers, while "surgical" targeting could accelerate the relocation of strategic segments (energy, defense, power electronics) without breaking the investment momentum.
What the markets are watching
Three gauges could tell whether exceptionalism is rebalancing or cracking:
- Valuation premium: As long as US earnings are growing faster and are of better quality (margins, cash flow, disciplined buybacks), a Price Earnings Ratio (P/E) premium is justified. A broadening of earnings drivers beyond the IA core would reduce concentration risk.
- Cost of public capital: If the US 10-year and 30-year interest rates were to incorporate a "political/budgetary premium" on a lasting basis, the US assets would suffer. Conversely, a credible public finance trajectory would contain this premium.
- The US Dollar's international role: A cyclical downturn is not a downfall. The Greenback's share of trade, reserves, and offshore debt remain the fundamental barometers.
Possible scenarios
- Benevolent normalization: US growth moderate but above G7, gradual disinflation, calibrated tariff policy. US Equities continue to outperform, with a valuation premium stable, and the US Dollar in range. American exceptionalism loses intensity, but not essence.
- Tariff bifurcation: More extensive tariffs lead to second-round inflation, higher financing costs, and weakening domestic non-tech margins. Relative catching-up by Europe/Asia in certain value/cyclical sectors. American exceptionalism becomes sectoral.
- Confidence shock: Perceived budgetary slippage, doubts about institutional independence lead to a US risk premium rising, and US Dollar volatility. Risk of multi-asset re-pricing, but US depth still attracts safe-haven flows after adjustment.
Is American exceptionalism coming to an end?
American exceptionalism probably is not going away, but it is changing shape. The United States retains the structural arsenal that built its primacy - capital, innovation, institutions - but the resulting premium will be more contested, more cyclical, and more dependent on fiscal credibility and the finesse of trade policy under Donald Trump.
For investors, the right reflex may not be to "bet against America", but to price exceptionalism at the right price and no longer take it for granted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, returns to 1.1700
EUR/USD gives up some of its early gains and now approaches the key contention zone around 1.1700 amid an optimistic start to the new trading week. The daily advance in spot follows more weakening in the US Dollar as investors digest the latest US PCE data and a court finding that most of Trump's tariffs are illegal.
Gold takes a breather near $3,470
Gold prices maintain a strong buy tone at the beginning of the week, although they’re now deflating a tad to the $3,470 zone per troy ounce. The precious metal's continued rise is strongly supported by expectations of Fed rate reduction in the second part of the year, while the US Dollar's offered attitude also contributes to the increase.
GBP/USD extends its upside momentum to 1.3550
GBP/USD quickly leaves behind Friday's fall and confronts the region of multi-day highs around 1.3550 on Monday, all against the background of a persistent selling impulse hurting the Greenback. Meanwhile, the US markets are closed on Monday owing to the Labour Day vacation.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Drumbeat toward Nonfarm Payrolls louder than usual Premium
After last month's devastating revisions, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are of even greater importance. There is a full buildup to the jobs report, and two court cases are also of high interest. The new month brings an increase in liquidity and volatility following the US bank holiday on Monday. Trade with care.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.