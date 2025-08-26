Interest rates remain the main driver of the Forex (foreign exchange) market. More than any other factor, it is the decisions of central banks that drive currency values.
In recent weeks, investor attention has focused on Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a first rate cut in 2025 as early as September. A strong signal that is already shaking up the US Dollar (USD) and the major Forex pairs.
Why interest rates dictate Forex
The mechanisms are relatively simple: higher interest rates attract foreign capital, as they offer a more attractive return on Bonds and deposits denominated in the currency concerned.
Conversely, lower interest rates make the currency less attractive. In this way, interest rate differentials explain why one currency strengthens or weakens against another.
In the case of the United States, the Fed's rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 propelled the Greenback, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) even reaching a twenty-year high.
But today, the cycle is reversing: inflation is falling, growth is showing signs of fatigue, and employment, the mainstay of the US economy, is weakening.
United States Fed interest rate. Source: FXStreet
Powell prepares markets for monetary easing
In his Jackson Hole speech, Jerome Powell acknowledged that US monetary policy remained "restrictive" and that the balance of risks was now shifting towards the labor market.
He mentioned the possibility of an adjustment as early as the September 17 meeting, confirming the expectations of many traders.
Markets were quick to react. Bond yields fell, and the US Dollar retreated against the Euro (EUR) and Japanese Yen (JPY).
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis point cut in September now exceeds 84%. Investors are even anticipating two further interest rate cuts between now and the end of the year.
CME FedWatch Tool. Source: CME Group
A direct impact on the US Dollar and Forex
In practical terms, a fall in US interest rates reduces the yield differential with other currencies. If the Fed eases its policy faster than the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the Greenback will lose its appeal and could weaken against the Euro or the British Pound (GBP). This is what we have seen in recent weeks, with the EUR/USD back above 1.15.
EUR/USD price daily chart. Source: FXStreet.
But the future remains uncertain. If inflation were to rise again, notably as a result of the US President Donald Trump administration's tariffs, the Fed could slow down its cuts, thereby supporting the US Dollar.
Conversely, a marked weakening in the labor market would prompt Jerome Powell to accelerate easing, to the detriment of the Greenback.
The role of expectations
It's important to remember that in Forex, it's not just the decisions themselves that count, but above all, expectations.
Forex traders adjust their positions even before the Fed announces a move. Thus, a speech by Powell that is deemed "dovish" (accommodating) may immediately weaken the US Dollar, even if interest rates remain unchanged for the time being.
Conversely, a hawkish tone may strengthen the Greenback, despite a status quo decision.
A strategic turning point for traders
For market operators, this autumn could mark a turning point. The prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts is reshuffling the deck, creating new opportunities for major pairs.
If the US Dollar weakens, emerging currencies and those of higher-rate countries, such as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Australian Dollar (AUD), could benefit.
Beyond the immediate news, this sequence reminds us of a fundamental truth: interest rates, by dictating global capital flows, are Forex's number-one barometer.
For any investor, following Jerome Powell's and the Federal Reserve's announcements is not an option, but a necessity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, looks to retake 1.1600
EUR/USD now manages to regain some traction and rebounds from earlier three-week lows near 1.1570 in a context of a marked selling pressure on the risk complex and further gains in the US Dollar. In addition, renewed political turmoil in France poses a challenge for the pair, as PM Bayrou’s government is expected to lose a vital confidence vote next month.
GBP/USD remains offered near the 1.3400 region
GBP/USD resumes its decline on Wednesday, with sellers sending Cable to the proximity of the 1.3400 contention zone, or three-day lows, amid marked gains in the Greenback. Meanwhile, markets remain watchful of developments on the trade front as well as news from the Fed-Trump saga.
Gold meets support near $3,370 on stronger Dollar
Gold loses traction and trades around the $3,380 region per troy ounce on Wednesday in response to renewed upside impulse in the US Dollar, mixed US yields across the curve and some proft taking mood in light of recent strong gains.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.