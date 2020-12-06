Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL correction seems imminent following a remarkable week

- Zilliqa’s uptrend has hit the tipping point due to the seller congestion at $0.036.
- A sell signal on the 4-hour chart doubles down on the anticipated breakdown.
Zilliqa seems poised to correct after sustaining an uptrend from the support at $0.022. The token has encountered a robust resistance area at $0.036 in addition to the ascending parallel channel’s upper boundary. Selling pressure is likely to increase at the current price levels, leading to a breakdown, perhaps to $0.03.
Zilliqa is on the cusp of a massive correction
ZIL/USD is teetering at $0.035 amid a bearish building momentum. Its immediate upside is limited by the immense seller congestion at $0.036. Besides, buyers appear to be exhausted due to the failure to rise above the channel’s upper boundary.
The Relative Strength Index brings to light the possibility of the correction catching momentum as it points downwards. The downtrend will be validated if Zilliqa falls under the middle boundary. Support is anticipated at the 50 Simple Moving Average and the lower border.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 4-hour chart. The signal manifested in a green nine candlestick. If validated like the previous call to sell, Zilliqa might spiral in one to four candles. On the other hand, if the ZIL supply rises significantly, a sharp and extensive downtrend will come into the picture.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the expected bearish outlook will be abandoned if Zilliqa closes the day above the middle boundary of the ascending channel. A reversal past the upper limit will pave the way for gains beyond $0.04, pulling ZIL/USD to higher price levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin price is about to crash
Bitcoin is changing hands around $19,000. The pioneer digital currency lost over 1% in the past 24 hours; however, it is still in the green zone on a week-to-week basis. BTC celebrated the beginning of the first winter month with a new all-time high at $19,915.
XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6.
Renowned analyst affirms Uniswap price is poised to skyrocket by more than 133%
Uniswap is up 5% in the last 24 hours despite rejection from levels above $4. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token seeks higher support before resuming the uptrend, likely to lead to a 133% rally in the near term.
Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.