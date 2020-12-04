John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL rally at the tipping point, breakdown to $0.027 seems imminent

Cryptos |
  • Zilliqa recovered from the massive freefall in November but stalled at $0.035.
  • A sell signal on the 6-hour chart is expected to validate the bearish narrative targeting $0.027.

Zilliqa has recovered almost all the gains lost last week amid the widespread correction in the cryptocurrency market. However, the altcoin did not rise to November’s peak at $0.037; instead, a December high has been posted at $0.035. As the uptrend loses momentum, ZIL is on the verge of a breakdown that could retest $0.027.

Zilliqa upside hits a barrier as correction looms

ZIL is trading at $0.033 at the time of writing after bouncing off the hurdle at $0.035. A sell signal has been presented by the TD Sequential indicator on the 6-hour chart. The bearish outlook manifested in a green nine candlestick. Usually, sell signals of this nature forecast a correction of one to four daily candlesticks.

An upsurge in sell orders around the prevailing price levels might assist in validating the bearish outlook. In this case, a breakdown would begin to form toward the next critical support levels. The 50% Fibonacci level has highlighted support at $0.03. The second support holds the ground at $0.027, as illustrated by the 38.2% Fibonacci.

Zilliqa US dollar price chart

ZIL/USD 6-hour chart

On the other hand, traders must be aware that the pessimistic outlook will be invalidated if Zilliqa steps above the recent high at $0.037. Trading above this critical level might see an increase in demand for ZIL, thus boosting the token towards $0.04 and $0.045, respectively. Similarly, a new bullish outlook may come into the picture if Zilliqa closes the day above the 78.6% Fibonacci level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XRP prepares for a gigantic breakout eyeing $1

XRP prepares for a gigantic breakout eyeing $1

Ripple has been stable over the last two days, mainly holding onto support at $0.6. Its upside has been capped by the seller congestion between $0.7 and $0.75. 

More Ripple News

OMG Network price jumps over 20% after Genesis Block acquires it

OMG Network price jumps over 20% after Genesis Block acquires it

Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), an investment branch of Genesis Block, acquired the Ethereum second-layer solution provider OMG Network (OMG). GBV has a strong presence in Thailand and other Asian countries. 

More OMG News

ZIL rally at the tipping point, breakdown to $0.027 seems imminent

ZIL rally at the tipping point, breakdown to $0.027 seems imminent

Zilliqa has recovered almost all the gains lost last week amid the widespread correction in the cryptocurrency market. However, the altcoin did not rise to November’s peak at $0.037; instead, a December high has been posted at $0.035. 

More Zilliqa News

NEO nurtures the uptrend as technicals turn strongly bullish

NEO nurtures the uptrend as technicals turn strongly bullish

NEO has been fostering an uptrend since the Thanksgiving Day crash towards the end of November. December has been yielding for the smart contract token, as it broke the hurdle at $18 and closed in on $20. 

More NEO News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff

Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location