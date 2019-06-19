Zcash (ZEC) to improve on security with new partnership
- Zcash foundation announced a partnership with blockchain technology company Parity Technologies.
- The companies will work on a new software client to improve on areas of security and enhance performance in other ways.
The Zcash Foundation recently announced a new partnership with Parity Technologies. They are keen to release a new, open source software client for the cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC), as reported via the company’s press release.
In terms of the purpose, Zebra, which is the new software client, it will be providing redundancy in the event of its first client, Zcashd failing. Zcash want it to provide better security for its crypto network as a whole.
Furthermore, the client is designed to enhance Zcash performance in additional ways, such as being able to “detect implementation-specific bugs” and avert problems related to its consensus mechanism.
