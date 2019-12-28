Though YouTube claims to have reinstated the missing content, many content creators say that the videos are still missing.

YouTube spokesperson has said that the company has not changed any policies related to crypto videos.

YouTube has recently been accused of deleting crypto-related videos and channels from its platform. Responding to these allegations, a spokesperson has said that YouTube made “the wrong call.”

The spokesperson said:

With the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we make the wrong call. When it's brought to our attention that a video has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it. We also offer uploaders the ability to appeal removals and we will re-review the content.

The spokesperson further added that the video giant has not changed any policies related to crypto videos. Despite this, several YouTubers claim that their videos are still inaccessible. Crypto influencer Chris Dunn stated the purge has actually gotten worse since he successfully appealed his deletions.

He said:

Today, YouTube not only took down the videos that they reinstated yesterday, but they took down at least one other video that they’d never taken down before.

Speculations regarding why YouTube took down the videos in the first place have increased. Dunn said that he doesn’t know why this has happened and that not all of his deleted videos were about crypto. He said that it could be the work of someone “maliciously reporting” him and others, or, perhaps, faulty video-flagging AI.

He told CoinDesk that he does not sell products on his channel and doesn’t monetize his videos with ads. Dunn added that he and a few other content creators have noticed that YouTube targets content it deems objectionable to itself or its advertisers.



