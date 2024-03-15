XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit

- XRP price slid to $0.61 on Friday, the altcoin noted a weeklong correction.
- Harvard Law discussed SEC enforcement in 2023 and highlighted the regulator’s high-profile loss in the Ripple lawsuit.
- The opening brief deadline for the regulator is March 22.
XRP price is down nearly 5% on Friday, the altcoin has suffered a weeklong correction, since hitting its year-to-date high on Monday. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple is approaching an important deadline, the regulator is set to file their remedies-related opening brief on March 22.
Daily Digest Market Movers: SEC suffers high-profile loss in Ripple case, Harvard Law discusses crypto enforcement
- The US financial regulator’s remedies-related opening brief deadline is March 22, nearly a week away from the event, XRP price has nosedived to a $0.61 low.
- Harvard Law recently discussed SEC’s enforcement actions in 2023 and addressed the Ripple lawsuit as a “high-profile loss” for the regulator.
- The SEC brought 46 enforcement actions against crypto firms in 2023, a 53% increase from the regulator’s lawsuits in crypto in 2022.
- The discussion focused on how the regulator focused on whether digital assets will be considered securities and whether securities laws apply to cryptocurrencies.
- In the July 13 ruling, presiding Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple’s sale of XRP on digital exchanges does not constitute the sale of securities.
- This is being referred to as a “high profile loss,” since the regulator’s enforcement actions were then limited to Ripple’s institutional sales of XRP, until the SEC appeals Judge Toress’ motion.
Harvard Law discusses SEC enforcement. Source: Corplaw.harvard.edu
Technical Analysis: XRP price could recoup its losses
XRP price declined to a low of $0.61 on Friday. The altcoin found support at $0.6117, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, in its downward move. If the altcoin corrects lower, it could drop to support at $0.5758, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the altcoin’s rally to its 2024 peak. Once XRP price sweeps support, indicators support a recovery in the altcoin’s price. XRP could make a comeback to its $0.7440 high.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 52.99, close to neutral. The green bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) signal the altcoin could see positive momentum and the uptrend remains intact, despite the weeklong correction in XRP.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the $0.5758 level could invalidate the long-term recovery thesis for XRP and suggest further correction in the altcoin. The February low of $0.53 could become relevant as support for XRP.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
