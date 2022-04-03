XRP price continues to consolidate in the $0.80 to $0.85 value area.

A new higher low and bullish divergence point to an imminent drive-up.

The downside risks remain but are limited in scope.

XRP price has yet to recover from the strong selling pressure that occurred on Thursday. Still, it has been able to prevent a daily close below the Kijun-Sen, maintaining the present Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout.

XRP price needs to close at or above $0.85 before continuing higher

XRP price action has been stuck between the daily Tenkan-Sen at $0.846 and the Kijun-Sen at $0.817. Wicks have shot above and below those Ichimoku levels, but the bodies have been limited to the range between the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen.

A close at or above $0.85 would put XRP price above the Kijun-Sen and a high volume node in the Volume Profile for bulls. A quick spike towards the weekly Kijun-Sen at $0.95 would be the next major resistance level the bulls will need to contend with.

A return and breakout above $0.85 is increasingly likely, especially when analyzing the Composite Index. Compared to the trough from March 15, 2022, the current swing low in the Composite Index displays a lower low. The XRP price levels, however, show higher lows. This is a condition known as hidden bullish divergence – a warning that the prior uptrend will likely continue very soon.

XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

Downside risks remain a concern but are likely limited to the top of the Ichimoku Cloud and the Volume Point of Control between $0.74 and $0.75. The greatest danger for XRP price bulls is if Ripple closes below the Ichimoku Cloud at or below $0.732.