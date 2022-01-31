XRP Price Prediction: Ripple struggles to hold support, bulls target $0.70

- XRP price shows an inability to remain above the $0.60 support zone, threatening a move lower.
- Oscillator values indicate that a higher move is likely, but a sharp lower hook indicates a continuation south.
- Upside potential remains strong, but bulls must follow through.
XRP price shows signs of breaking out below essential support structure, initiating another push south. A particularly bearish setup in the Point and Figure chart shows how ugly XRP’s drop could get. Nevertheless, despite the warning signs of bearish continuation, there is an opportunity for XRP to return toward the $0.75 value area.
XRP price needs buyers to pour in, or Ripple will likely nosedive
XRP price has developed two trading ideas for the long and short sides. The first is a theoretical short entry with a sell stop order at $0.54, a stop loss at $0.62, and a profit target at $0.30. The trade idea represents a 3:1 reward/risk. The entry is based on a Bear Trap pattern on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit made post entry.
XRP/USD $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The short entry is invalidated if the current X-column moves to $0.70.
On the long side of the market, there is a hypothetical long entry with a buy stop order at $0.63, a stop loss at $0.59, and a profit target at $0.77. This trade idea has a 3.50:1 reward/risk. The entry is on the three-box reversal of the current O-column. XRP price can move two more Os to $0.57 and remain a valid setup. The buy stop would follow any move lower in tandem with the price drop, as would the stop loss. However, the profit target remains the same.
$0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
If XRP price moves to $0.56 in the current X-column, the hypothetical long trade setup is no longer valid.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
