XRP presents buying opportunity before breakout to $1

  • XRP continues to test a new support zone in the $0.60 value area.
  • Bottom likely in for XRP, relief rally, or trend change incoming.
  • The Point and Figure chart shows a bullish entry opportunity.
XRP price develops a bottom with a possible long entry setup that could generate a substantial spike of over 59%.

XRP price ready to return to $1, short squeeze on XRP incoming

XRP price is severely oversold across multiple time frames, with regular and hidden bullish divergences appearing as well. Short sellers may become trapped inside the $0.60 to $0.68 value areas if XRP experiences a strong rebound - like the one currently forming on its Point and Figure chart.
 
XRP price has a hypothetical long entry opportunity on its $0.01/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The trade setup is a buy stop order at $0.64, a stop loss at $0.59, and a profit target at $1.00. The trade represents a 7.2:1 reward/risk with an implied profit target of 58% from the entry.
 
This trade setup for XRP price is a perfect example of splitting capital into several smaller trades, with profit taken at intervals between the entry and the potential profit target. Additionally, a two to three-box trailing stop would help protect any profit generated post entry.
XRP/USD $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
 
The hypothetical long entry is invalidated if XRP price falls to $0.56. In that scenario, XRP will likely complete a full swing lower to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.50. 
 
Bulls and bears should be conscious of how volatile cryptocurrency markets will be today. It is the first ‘Fed Day’ of 2022. Commentary from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will likely generate significant whipsawing in cryptocurrencies. 

 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has shed around 40% of its value due to concerns in global markets about the FED rate decision this evening against a background of geopolitical turmoil.

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why ADA could rebound swiftly. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told El Salvador to remove Bitcoin's status as legal tender. The IMF directors stated the move was due to concerns around financial stability, integrity and consumer protection.

Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.

