- Ripple price trades comfortably along its ascending trend line.
- XRP sees bullish sentiment growing, building momentum to break above the descending trend line.
- Expect to see XRP price rally towards $0.89 as positive sentiment in crypto keeps blowing.
Ripple (XRP) price has been covering ground in its recovery from the significant drop at the beginning of April. The current uptrend is keeping above a green ascending trend line and showing no signs of weakness as bulls trading along the trend line prevent any bearish breakouts. The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has now also been acquired as support and is triggering a bit of a breather for market participants, enabling bulls to prepare for the next push north towards $0.8390 with the ultimate goal of $0.89.
XRP Price holds 15% gains in the coming days
Ripple price is taking a rest after a twelve-hour consecutive rally that consistently made higher highs, as bulls tried to break above the 55-day SMA at $0.79. The challenge met resistance and led to a pull back which found support at $0.7843 before finally swinging above the 55-day SMA and performing a close. With that, bulls are squeezing out any bearish stop losses that have been placed above the 55-day SMA.
XRP price will see a further upswing as today's economic calendar is relatively light, and investors have had enough this week to assess the new situation. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still subdued below 50, there is plenty of room for bulls to cover ground, initially towards $0.8390 by breaking above the red descending trend line. After that, it is only a four cent jump to break above $0.8791 and test that 200-day SMA at $0.89.
XRP/USD 4H-chart
At the moment of writing, no new sanctions have been implemented by the EU on Russia. The fact that there is division in the centric bloc on the timespan of phasing out Russian coal has created room for Russia to put even more pressure on plagued Europe, which could possibly lead to economic retaliation that would deteriorate EU inflation even further. In such a scenario, expect investors to get nervous again and quickly take some profits,, pushing price action back down towards $0.77 and $0.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
