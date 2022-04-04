Still, the XRP price could fool traders again and impulsively run towards $1. The safest invalidation for the bearish selloff will be a close above $0.92. If this scenario occurs, the XRP price will likely tag liquidity at $1. and potentially $1.08, resulting in up to a 33% increase from the current Ripple price

XRP price will likely have the bears looking for a break away from the trend line as a catalyst before the next selloff. The volume profile also indicates an increase in bearish strength as the pattern has begun to favor the bears. A Fibonacci retracement tool suggests a typical 61.8% correction would send XRP prices to $0.71.

XRP price is currently setting up a classical break and retest trade setup on the 8-hour chart. Following the Evening Star printed on April 1st , the Ripple price has continued south, printing a bullish engulfing candle at $0.82. The $0.82 price may seem normal to investors, but from a technical point of view, the settling price below the trend line supported all of March’s price action , spelling for a disastrous selloff in the coming days for XRP price.

XRP price could fall into lower targets in the days to come. Early buyers should consider waiting for a touch in the low $0.70 zone before adding more risk to their portfolios.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.