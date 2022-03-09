- XRP is consolidating above a critical area of support.
- A 3-day close above this interest area has always been a bullish indicator.
- If validated, 30% breakout is likely to occur in the coming weeks.
XRP price consolidation above a significant demand zone hints at two things: early bulls are strong, and buyers waiting on the sidelines may FOMO in upon a breakout.
XRP price looks repetitive
Since XRP price collapsed from the all-time high, it appears to have developed a descending parallel channel that has provided support. Interestingly enough, the first 3-day close above the channel’s median trendline price has mostly resulted in additional price spikes of at least 20%.
On February 9, XRP price surged by 39% in just one day. Such a significant bullish impulse appears to have been triggered by stop-loss orders placed precisely at the channel’s median trendline.
XRP 3-Day Chart
Starting the week of February 9, a sell-off occurred, which sent XRP price back into the previous support levels. Investors wasted no time to add more tokens at a discount to their position while prices consolidated above crucial support.
Although XRP price is still technically in a downtrend, it should be considered as one of the better digital assets to look for early entries. Orders placed in the buy zone between $0.64 and $0.68 may never get filled as market makers could challenge short-term sellers at $0.90 instead.
In this scenario, being an early buyer is reasonable, but it is worth noting that a sell-off can still occur. It might be better to place a safety stop-loss order under the swing low at $0.62, which provides a 2-1 setup with a firm invalidation level lying 14% below the current XRP price.
XRP 4-Hour Chart
A break below $0.62 will invalidate the bullish thesis. If this happens, XRP price will likely challenge the $0.54 low and potentially print a lower low in the $0.44 range towards the opposite side of the parallel channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
