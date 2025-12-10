TRENDING:
XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.08 at the time of writing on Wednesday, up from $2.06 and observing a 1.07% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 34.74%, as nearly $3,711,383,372.62 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
XRP gained 4.90% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $125,628,580,426.19.

In the last 24 hours, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, MemeCore and Cardano emerge as top gainers, while Bitcoin Cash, Canton and Bittensor are the top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady by press time on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto bulls return as BTC eyes breakout, ETH surges, XRP strengthens

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing renewed strength at the time of writing on Wednesday as bullish momentum returns to the broader crypto market.

Top Crypto Gainers: WIF, PENGU, FET – Altcoins surge ahead of Fed’s rate cut

Dogwifhat (WIF), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) are leading the bullish charge over the last 24 hours.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 