XRP price gains alongside increase in volume

Ripple (XRP) price climbs and trades at $2.08 at the time of writing on Wednesday, up from $2.06 and observing a 1.07% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 34.74%, as nearly $3,711,383,372.62 in XRP was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.

XRP gained 4.90% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $125,628,580,426.19.

In the last 24 hours, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, MemeCore and Cardano emerge as top gainers, while Bitcoin Cash, Canton and Bittensor are the top losers.