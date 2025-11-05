XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, falling from $2.26 and marking a 1.86% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 30.27% to hit $9,730,608,583.27. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 15.84% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $133,166,075,780.86.

In the last 24 hours, Aster, ZKsync and Hyperliquid rallied, emerging as top gainers while Decred, Bittensor, Filecoin declined, ranking as top losers in the market.