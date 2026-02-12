TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US GENIUS Act moves toward implementation as regulator publishes draft rules for stablecoin issuers

  • The National Credit Union Administration has unveiled draft rules for applicants seeking to issue stablecoin payments.
  • The proposed stablecoin rule-making framework marks the initial step toward implementing the GENIUS Act.
  • Stakeholders have been invited to submit comments via the Federal Register, with NCUA expected to meet Congress's July 18 deadline.
US GENIUS Act moves toward implementation as regulator publishes draft rules for stablecoin issuers
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has published a Notice of Proposed Rule Making outlining the framework for applications seeking the regulator's approval to issue stablecoins under the United States (US) GENIUS Act.

NCUA on track to implement the GENIUS Act

The NCUA, one of the regulators tasked with implementing the GENIUS Act, which became a stablecoin governing law in July, said on Wednesday that the proposed rule is open for review in the Federal Registry. Stakeholders are invited to submit comments before the April 13 deadline.

Other regulators responsible for formulating rules to implement the payment stablecoin framework are the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Reserve (Fed). The NCUA is the first regulator to take steps toward operationalising the GENIUS Act.

"We're on track to meet the Congress' July 18 deadline. Credit unions should be aware that they won't be at a disadvantage versus other entities, whether in timing or standards," NCUA Chairman Kyle Hauptman said.

Under the GENIUS Act, the NCUA is charged with licensing, regulating, and supervising payment stablecoin issuers that are subsidiaries of federally insured credit unions (FICU subsidiaries).

The NCUA proposed rule states that, under the GENIUS Act, insured depository institutions are not eligible to serve as issuers of payment stablecoins. However, they can do so through subsidiaries as issuers. Moreover, insured depository institutions must have a 10% stake in the FICU subsidiary. The NCUA licence will be issued to the subsidiaries.

The regulator will take 120 days from the date of receipt of a duly filled application to make a decision. Applicants will have the chance to resubmit applications if rejected. The NCUA will review public comments after the April 13 deadline, after which it will revise the rulemaking framework and clarify the provisions. Following the revision, updated, legally enforceable rules will be published, marking the final step in implementing the GENIUS Act.

"This proposed rule proposes regulations to implement the statutorily required process for approval and licensure of permitted payment stablecoin issuers (PPSIs) subject to the NCUA's jurisdiction," the NCUA stated via the Federal Registry.

Larger stablecoin issuers, including USDT's Tether, USDC's Circle and RLUSD's Ripple, fall under the OCC's oversight. These players have applied for national trust bank licenses.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Editor's Picks

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

Bitcoin hovers around $67,000, weighed down by risk-off sentiment as reflected by ETF outflows. Ethereum steadies toward the $2,000 psychological threshold despite fading institutional support.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalls near $67,300 resistance as downside risks linger

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalls near $67,300 resistance as downside risks linger

Bitcoin (BTC) price is steadying at $67,000 on Thursday and faces resistance near the previously broken lower consolidation boundary at $67,300, signaling potential downside risk ahead.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.