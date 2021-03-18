XLM Price Prediction: Stellar could slide 45% as major red flags evolve

- XLM price has formed a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart, hinting at a correction soon.
- Although Stellar breached the bearish setup, a secondary confirmation will come if the $0.38 level is breached.
- A bullish scenario could evolve if the altcoin forms a higher high above $0.51.
XLM price looks primed for a downtrend as it sliced through a bearish pattern.
XLM price hangs in the balance
XLM price has been on a massive upswing creating distinctive higher highs and higher lows since late November 2020. A rising wedge pattern forms when the reaction highs and lows are connected using trendlines.
This technical setup forecasts a 45% downswing determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and low and adding it to the breakout point at $0.40. This target puts XLM at $0.22.
Supporting this bearish outlook is the SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal.
Although Stellar price sliced through the bearish pattern recently, it is prudent to wait for secondary confirmation. A decisive close below $0.37 will create a lower low and kickstart a 40% downswing.
However, it is worth noting that the stable support barrier at $0.30 could rescue XLM price from the bears. This price point coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the 100 one-day moving average (MA).
XLM/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if XLM price fails to produce a lower low, the bearish confirmation will not come. Additionally, the scales will tip in bulls’ favor if the remittances token creates a higher high above $0.51.
Such a move will not only invalidate the bearish thesis but could also allow the bulls to regain control and push XLM price to retest the local top at $0.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
