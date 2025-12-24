TRENDING:
Michael Selig assumes role as new CFTC Chair, what does this mean for crypto?

  • Michael Selig has been sworn in as the new Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Comission, succeeding Caroline Pham.
  • Selig plans to set up "commonsense rules" to establish the US as the "Crypto Capital of the World."
  • Trump has been opting for crypto-aligned candidates to lead key agencies under his administration.
Michael Selig assumes role as new CFTC Chair, what does this mean for crypto?
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Michael Selig has been sworn in to serve as the 16th Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Selig was confirmed by the US Senate to head the commission last week, following his October nomination by the US President Donald Trump.

He will fill the leadership void left by Caroline Pham's departure after her brief but consequential stint as acting Chair.

Selig is considered by many within the crypto industry to be pro-crypto.

Publicists see his arrival as a mark of a shift at the derivatives regulator just as Congress prepares to hand it broader powers over crypto markets via the CLARITY Act.

Selig has a positive crypto history

Chairman Selig is expected to bring deep public and private sector expertise, having worked with a wide range of stakeholders across the agriculture, energy, financial, and digital asset industries that rely on and operate in CFTC-regulated markets.

He joins the CFTC after serving as Chief Counsel to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force under SEC Chairman Paul Atkins. In that role, he worked on aligning SEC and CFTC oversight of digital assets and participated in the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

"We are at a unique moment as a wide range of novel technologies, products, and platforms are emerging, retail participation in the commodity markets is at an all-time high, and Congress is poised to send digital asset market structure legislation to the President's desk," Selig said after taking the oath.

Before joining the government, he spent years in private practice representing futures commission merchants, swap dealers, exchanges, and crypto firms, navigating CFTC regulations.

Selig now inherits an agency preparing for what could be its biggest expansion in years if the Senate passes the CLARITY Act. His emphasis on "commonsense rules" and ending "regulation by enforcement" aligns with the Trump administration's broader push to position the United States as what the President has called the "Crypto Capital of the World."

New pro-crypto moves may face resistance

It is expected that Michael Selig wants to make the CLARITY Act, which will define boundaries for digital asset regulation between the SEC and the CFTC, the heart of crypto regulation. However, the move faces resistance in the Senate, especially among those opposed to lenient treatment of DeFi platforms.

Under Selig's administration, analysts believe the agency will aim for clear regulation that remains conducive to innovation. The goal is to prevent crypto startups from fleeing to friendlier lands — Singapore, the Emirates, or Europe.

Following his confirmation, Selig became the sole member of what's meant to be a five-member bipartisan commission. That will come with efficiency, as he'll be the only commissioner who needs to approve crypto policy moves. However, some agency observers wonder if the missing commissioners will make the CFTC's actions vulnerable to legal challenge. Time will tell how it all pans out. 

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors.

