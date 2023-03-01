Will Bitcoin layer 2 protocol Stacks sustain its gains after STX defies crypto bloodbath?

- Bitcoin layer 2 protocol Stacks Network’s STX token rallied 244% in February despite the bloodbath in cryptocurrencies with large market capitalization.
- STX price surge coincided with growing interest in Ordinal NFTs, inscriptions on Bitcoin blockchain’s mainnet.
- Stacks Network improves Bitcoin’s scalability and that makes STX relevant to discussions that started in the BTC community in November 2021.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrencies in the top 10 witnessed a decline in February after January 2023’s euphoria. Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling protocol Stacks Network bucked the trend and yielded 244% gains for holders. It remains to be seen whether STX can sustain its uptrend in March.
Also read: Terra Luna Classic could rally 25% ending its month-long downtrend, on one condition
Bitcoin layer 2 protocol Stacks defies market-wide bloodbath in February
Scaling has been a key concern in the Bitcoin community since November 2021, the Taproot upgrade. Layer-2 scaling solution Stacks Network resolves this concern and makes STX relevant to BTC holders and the community.
In February 2023, while large market capitalization cryptocurrencies suffered a drop in prices, Stacks Network’s taken STX yielded 244% gains. Stacks connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized applications and predictable smart contracts.
Interestingly, the massive STX price rally coincided with growing interest in Ordinal NFTs on Bitcoin mainnet. Ordinals Protocol allows users to send and receive Satoshis that carry optional extra data. This data can be text, JPEGs, audio or videos. The addition of such data to Satoshis is “inscription” and the end result is the creation of an NFT on the Bitcoin blockchain.
What makes STX relevant to the Bitcoin community?
Katie Talati, head of research at crypto asset-management firm Arca was quoted as saying:
More information has become available in the last few weeks in people buying and trading [Ordinals] more. A lot of people have been saying, well, if Ordinals do really well, this gives a reason for people to use the Bitcoin network, and therefore they'll have the need to use Stacks.
This makes Stacks Network’s STX token relevant for the Bitcoin community. It remains to be seen whether STX will sustain its gains in March 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Bitcoin layer 2 protocol Stacks sustain its gains after STX defies crypto bloodbath?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrencies in the top 10 witnessed a decline in February after January 2023’s euphoria. Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling protocol Stacks Network bucked the trend and yielded 244% gains for holders. It remains to be seen whether STX can sustain its uptrend in March.
Litecoin price could explode to $100 due to this LTC accumulation pattern
Litecoin price shows a bullish setup on the one-hour timeframe, which is getting ready for a breakout. If played correctly with leverage and risk, this outlook could yield LTC futures traders a neat little chunk of profit.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Inflation's relief pump
Bitcoin price has traders honing in as price consolidates near the lower $23,000 region. While the BTC price trade sideways, the technical suggests that the peer-to-peer digital currency is in a make-or-break situation.
Analyst suggests AVAX could explode by 220% if Bitcoin price crosses this level
Traders and investors have hopes from the crypto market of going back to its glory of the May 2022 peak. Around that time, Bitcoin price, as well as the altcoins, managed to mark their all-time highs.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.