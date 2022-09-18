- XRP price rallied 19% over the weekend.
- The Relative Strength Index shows significant bullish momentum in higher time frames.
- A breach above $0.41 could prompt an additional 20% rally towards $0.44.
Xrp price validates thepnrevious countertrend thesis, still trying to attain more profit fromt the current uptrend has accompanied risk.
XRP Price follows suit
XRP price has displayed applaudable price action over the weekend. Since Friday, September 16, the digital remittance token has rallied 19%, validating the previous bullish trade idea mentioned in the last thesis. Now that the bulls have breached the $0.39 target, a double scenario is underway.
“Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above at $0.345. If the bulls can hurdle the barrier, a countertrend rally could occur towards the recent swing highs at $0.390. Such a move would result in a 19% increase from the current XRP price. “
XRP price currently auctions at $0.38. The Relative Strength Index displays the XRP price having bottomed at the ideal supportive level and now rayong through significant resistance zones. Based on this cue, the momentum in the market seems in favor of the bulls.
Nonetheless, being an early buyer at the current time could be very risky as the overall downtrend is still intact until the summertime swing high at $0.41 is breached. If the bulls can hurdle this level, a rise towards the May 31 swing high st $0.44 could occur, resulting in an additional 16% increase from the current XRP price.
On the contrary, if the bulls do not hurdle the $0.41 boundary, a retracement into the mid-way point of the recent uptrend at $0.036 stands a high chance of occurring. Said price action would result in an 8 % decline from the current market value.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication.
Shiba Inu price: Why SHIB The Metaverse could send SHIB to the moon
Post the successful completion of Ethereum’s Merge and a recovery of the crypto ecosystem’s market capitalization, Shiba Inu is on track to recover from its losses.
Ethereum Classic is in the crosshairs as the Merge in big brother Ethereum flops
Ethereum Classic (ETC) defaults on some very important levels in the aftermath of the software upgrade to crypto bigger brother Ethereum.
Binance Coin price pops higher against all odds
Binance Coin (BNB) price is popping higher while most other cryptocurrencies are on the back foot, unable to recover from the intraday melt-down on the back of Ethereum’s Merge.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.