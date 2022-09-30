- Polkadot price has breached a descending triangle to the downside.
- There is a subtle uptick in transactions amidst the decline,
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.80.
Polkadot price may be headed for a sharp decline. Key levels have been identified.
Polkadot price headed south.
Polkadot price could witness a sharp decline during October. Since The beginning of September, DOT's price has lost 20% of its market value. The steep decline could be the start of a 50% decline.
Polkadot price currently auctions at $6.26. The bears have forged a close into oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index. The bulls have lost support from the 21-day simple and 8-day exponential moving averages. Lastly, there is an uptick within the decline compared to the previous decline and congestion zone.
DOT USDT 1-Day Chart
Combining these factors, DOT price may have completed the triangle pattern. A breach of the previous swing low at $6.00 is the final confirmation necessary. If the technicals are correct, the triangle could prompt a 50% rally to the downside targeting $3.00. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the previous upswing at $7.80.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Polkadot, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
