Polkadot Price Prediction: Sneaky bears aim for $4

- Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages.
- DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10.
Polkadot price shows the possibility of a decline targeting $4. Key levels have been identified.
Polkadot price points south
Polkadot price shows bearish technicals to start the first trading week of August. On Tuesday, September 6, the Polkadot price was rejected from both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. This could be viewed as early evidence of a much larger decline.
Polkadot price currently auctions at $6.90. An Elliott Wave forecast projects bearish targets between $4.50 and $3.00 if the bears genuinely control the trend. The Volume Profile Indicator confounds the bearish idea as an uptick of transactions has been spotted amidst the rejection from the moving averages.
DOT USDT
Despite the bearish outlook, traders should still practice caution, as smart money fakeouts are always possible in the crypto space. Traders should also expect a potential liquidity hunt targeting $8.00 for a 22% increase from the current price. However, such a move would not invalidate the overall bearish thesis.
The safest invalidation is at $10.00. This creates a conventional 1-1 trade setup that could yield healthy returns in the coming weeks.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Polkadot, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
