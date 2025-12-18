TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Near Protocol rises as NEAR Intents integrates with Starknet for token swaps

  • Near Protocol edges higher by 7% on Thursday, defying dominant bearish conditions in the broader crypto market.
  • Near Protocol’s NEAR Intents integrates with Starknet to handle cross-chain interoperability at scale.
  • Network users can swap assets from approximately 25 supported chains directly into Starknet, eliminating multi-step bridging.
Near Protocol rises as NEAR Intents integrates with Starknet for token swaps
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Near Protocol (NEAR) is trading at $1.58 at the time of writing on Thursday amid widespread relief rebounds across the cryptocurrency market. NEAR’s intraday gains can be attributed to a key network upgrade that has paved the way for cross-chain interoperability for direct asset swaps.

NEAR Intents integrates Starknet, eliminating bridging steps 

Near Protocol’s NEAR Intents platform has integrated with Starknet, a ZK execution layer scaling Ethereum, effectively bringing chain-abstracted, intent-based swaps into the ecosystem. The upgrade allows users to seamlessly transition between Starknet and the broader cryptocurrency space without having to bridge or go through a complex multi-step process.

Since NEAR Intents is built on the NEAE Layer-1 blockchain, which is tailored to support cross-chain interoperability at scale, users can swap assets from approximately 25 supported blockchains directly into Starknet.

Near Intents’ supported blockchains | Source: Near Protocol

Users can also purchase Starknet (STRK) using over 100 tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and more.

Near Protocol stated that “NEAR Intents achieves all this through 'chain abstraction,' which reduces the friction that arises when users are forced to navigate complex, multi-step bridging or wrap complex assets manually, resulting in fragmented user experiences.”

Technical outlook: Near edges higher amid restricted rebounds 

Near Protocol rises by more than 7% to trade at $1.58 at the time of writing on Thursday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has sharply climbed to 38 on the daily chart, confirming a short-term momentum. However, if the RSI remains within the bearish region, recovery could be limited by the short-term supply zone at $1.80.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is poised to confirm a buy signal on the same chart. This signal manifests with the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line, prompting traders to increase exposure. 

NEAR/USDT daily chart

Buyers should flip the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.94 into support to ascertain NEAR’s recovery potential. Failure to do so could further limit the upside and increase the odds of a correction below the short-term support at $1.45.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Aster declines for fifth straight day despite buyback efforts

Aster declines for fifth straight day despite buyback efforts

Aster trades under intense selling pressure, recording 3% loss at press time on Thursday. The perpetual-focused exchange resumed its Stage 4 buyback program on Wednesday and currently holds almost 52 million ASTER tokens.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bitcoin steadies near $87,000 as strong ETF inflows offset bearish pressure

Bitcoin steadies near $87,000 as strong ETF inflows offset bearish pressure

Bitcoin is attempting to stabilize, holding near $87,000 on Thursday after this week’s pullback. Institutional demand shows signs of optimism, as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded fresh inflows of over $457 million on Wednesday.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.