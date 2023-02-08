Why Cosmos price is likely to rally toward $17 in February

- Cosmos price has been on a bullish trend, with a 2.5% increase on the day.
- ATOM shows potential to rally 15% toward the $17 liquidity zone.
- The bullish trend could be invalidated if a breach below $13 occurs.
Cosmos price continues to display strength as the uptrend seems unfazed by investors who may be taking profit off January's 70% gain. Considering the overall bullish stance in the crypto market, a 15% rally from today’s market value is a conservative estimate.
Cosmos price could go parabolic
Cosmos price could be on the verge of breaking out. At the time of writing, the bulls have taken control and reconquered the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is a positive sign for the market. This subtle gesture of strength may catalyze a trending market in the coming days.
Cosmos price is currently trading at $14.93, up 2.5% on the day. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dually supports the bullish sentiment as it enters support after breaching overbought conditions. As the price increases, the RSI maintains momentum, indicating that bulls are absorbing profit-taking transactions in the market. This makes the target price of $17 a likely outcome, offering a 15% rally from its current market value.
ATOM/USDT 1-Day Chart
However, traders should exercise caution and keep a close eye on the $13 level as it will play a critical role in the uptrend’s health. A steeper decline could occur if this level is breached, potentially targeting the $11 support zone. The Cosmos price would decline by 25% if the bears were to succeed.
This video shows how Bitcoin price moves could affect ATOM price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: When all signs point north
The Crypto market continues to show bullish signals. Still, a trade-per-trade stance is being implemented as markets are highly elevated since January's 40% rally.
Vechain Price Prediction: No one wants to buy the top
VeChain price continues to display bullish cues, making it a digital asset worth keeping on the immediate watch list. The uptrend may surge at any moment, despite the skeptical market sentiment amongst traders.
Can institutional inflows postpone Solana price from crashing by 21%?
Solana price has stuck to sideways momentum over the last few days as the broader crypto market noted mixed sentiments. However, movement is expected out of the altcoin now that interest from big wallet holders in the asset has risen.
UK central bank to impose 20,000 GBP limit on “Britcoin”, set to launch the CBDC before 2030
While the world is dealing with the hurdles that come with cryptocurrency regulations, many other countries are working on their own form of digital assets. MoTg AY as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital money will be printed and distributed by none other than the Central Bank again.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.