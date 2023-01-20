- Atom price has rebounded 12% since establishing the $11.39 pivot point.on January 19.
- Cosmos could rally by 25% to tag the $15 liquidity zone.
- The uptrend trade idea depends on the $11 zone remaining untagged.
Atom price continues to show strength in the market as the Bulls have risen by 12% in the last two days. Still, as the uptrend move unfolds, Traders should remember to follow healthy risk management practices as the strength of the bulls could be waning.
Cosmos' price shows a two-sided scenario
Cosmos price currently auctions at $12.75. On smaller time frames, the bulls have successfully hurdled the eight-day exponential moving average, which is an optimistic signal for the short term. However, when looking at the volume indicator, the current surge is reducing in transactions while the price ascends. This is a common signal when uptrends are near a reversal point.
According to the Binance exchange API, which tracks the volume data on the largest crypto Exchange, The 6% move witnessed on January 20 only accounts for 1.24 Million worth of transactions. This is more than 50% less than the strongest green day within the 40% rally, which occurred on January 9. The cosmos price rose by 9% accumulating 3.8 Million worth of transactions, and settled 6% net positive after a brief profit-taking event occurred.
The relative strength index, an indicator used to gauge market momentum by comparing and contrasting swing points, shows the current uptrend moving directly beneath a key resistance level. Combining all of these factors, an uptrend is still possible, but traders should be careful not to get too overzealous.
ATOM USDT 1-Day Chart
The next level bullish target zone to aim for would be the November 5th swing high at $15.81. The cosmos price would rally by 25% if the bulls were successful. Invalidation of the uptrend idea would be a breach of the recent swing low established on January 19 at $11.39
On the contrary, if the trend is indeed waning, the Bears could induce a much steeper decline to test previous resistance levels as support. Key levels of Interest would be the psychological $10 boundary and the order blocks near $9.50. The bearish idea would become void if the psychological $14 zone were breached.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.
Stablecoin wars: Tether emerges as retail favorite and Binance’s BUSD witnesses massive growth
Stablecoins have seen a shift in their activity level and general sentiment has fallen alongside prices, despite a spike in demand and utilization. Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization witnessed a decline.
Cardano rally is dead and buried as central bankers scream for Armageddon
Cardano (ADA) price is set to tank over 10% as pressure mounts on a crucial support level that is key to keeping this rally going. Lower highs are generated for a fifth day in a row, revealing a massive squeeze to the downside.
Solana could destroy Ethereum alternatives with its massive surge in activity on the SOL blockchain
Solana, an Ethereum alternative blockchain, has witnessed a spike in the daily active SOL accounts and transactions on its network. The altcoin is working on dissociating itself from the FTX exchange collapse and “Sam coin” narrative.
Bitcoin: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.