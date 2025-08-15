- Circle and Stripe look beyond Ethereum, announcing plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols.
- Circle's Arc Layer-1 blockchain protocol is designed to offer enterprise-grade stablecoin payments, currency and capital markets.
- Stripe's Tempo, in partnership with Paradigm, focuses on high-performance payments stablecoin infrastructure.
Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
Circle's Arc protocol, unveiled during the company's first earnings release since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June, is designed to support stablecoin applications, currency payments, as well as capital markets.
On the other hand, Stripe's Tempo protocol is a high-performance, payments-focused blockchain that will be developed in collaboration with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm, according to Fortune Crypto.
Why Circle, Stripe snubbed Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is the largest Layer-1 blockchain for smart contracts, boasting a history of uninterrupted operation since its inception. Ethereum has, over the years, become a household name for enterprise-grade smart contracts, boasting large and active developer communities.
Ethereum's transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism cemented the protocol's support for Decentralized Applications (dApps), with ongoing scalability enhancement making it a leading choice for businesses eyeing expansion into Decentralised Finance (DeFi).
Despite the Ethereum blockchain's capabilities, Circle and Stripe prefer to build their Layer-1 protocols from the ground up, raising many questions among crypto enthusiasts.
However, according to Barry Plunkett, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, the decision to steer clear of Ethereum, despite its advantages, is primarily to ensure control while betting on themselves.
"Building a Layer-1 is the best way to do that. Not to mention that open, transparent Layer-1s give these companies a great balance of control and connectivity. Interoperability between Layer-2s and other chains like Solana relies on third parties, and often struggles from finality issues due to fraud/Zk proving windows and Ethereum's slow finality," Plunkett told FXStreet.
Layer-1 blockchain protocols ensure transaction settlement happens in real-time and "deterministically," which, when combined with the necessary know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines, means compliant-first financial services.
"Thanks to the Circle IPO and coming regulation, they see stablecoins as a powerful and safe technology that can help them cut costs, streamline operations, and earn more on their cash reserves or customer deposits," Plunkett.
Stripe's Tempo's details remain vague, as shared by Crypto Fortune, with more information expected in due time. However, Circle's Arc will be an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain utilizing USDC as the native gas fees token.
Arc will be integrated across Circle's product suite and services. Interoperability with the company's new and existing partner blockchains would ensure seamless adoption ahead of the protocol's public launch this fall.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Worldcoin eyes 9% decline below $1 as futures open interest dwindles
Worldcoin (WLD) bulls are facing difficultly, attempting to prevent the previous day's sell-off, triggered by revived inflation concerns in the United States (US), from extending toward the range support at around $0.90.
Arthur Hayes buys the dip, doubling down on Hyperliquid, Ethena and Lido
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX and known for his astute market trades, has recently increased his holdings of Hyperliquid, Ethena, and Lido, on-chain data shows. The move comes as on-chain metrics of tokens like Hyperliquid and Ethena reach record highs even as the technical outlook remains mixed.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer signs of bullish reversal despite renewed inflation fears
Bitcoin licks its wounds above $119,000 as bulls push to recoup losses from Thursday’s sell-off. Ethereum spot ETF inflows remain elevated as the price recovers, aiming at record highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin hits an all-time high of $124,474 and then retreats sharply in a volatile week. US inflation data fueled BTC’s surge to record highs but also triggered the subsequent pullback.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.