Throughout the prolonged bear market of 2022, Bitcoin miners filed for bankruptcy protection, liquidated holdings, contributing to selling pressure in the market. A reduction in miner sales implies selling pressure on Bitcoin is weakening, this makes it a bullish development for BTC.

The selling pressure on Bitcoin from miners hit three-year lows. Miners are entities that supply computing power to the Bitcoin network in return for “rewards” in the form of tokens. Miners sell their BTC rewards to recover operational costs.

Early 2020, before the third bitcoin rally of eight green candles, was a time of massive volatility amongst bearish macro conditions; this might be what we experience now in the first and second quarters of 2023.

Bitcoin price performance suggests that the bottom might already be in. Despite these signals, analysts at cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex argue that we need to wait for a full year to pass since the 2022 bear market rally to conclude that the bottom is in and the bear market is behind us.

Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, according to analysts despite the massive rally of January. The selling pressure on the asset has reduced with miner inflow to exchanges declining to multi-year lows. Despite the bullish catalysts, analysts are waiting for a year post the 2022 bear market rally to conclude that the bearish phase is now behind us.

