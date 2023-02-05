- Bitcoin performance suggests that the bottom might already be in, however analysts are waiting for a full year to pass since the 2022 bear market rally.
- Bitcoin on-chain flows show the amount of Bitcoin transferred from miner addresses to wallets owned by exchanges has declined to multi-year lows.
- BTC is on track to climb higher with reducing on-chain flow of Bitcoin from miner addresses to wallets owned by exchanges.
Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, according to analysts despite the massive rally of January. The selling pressure on the asset has reduced with miner inflow to exchanges declining to multi-year lows. Despite the bullish catalysts, analysts are waiting for a year post the 2022 bear market rally to conclude that the bearish phase is now behind us.
Also read: Bitcoin on-chain metrics show compelling signs of accumulation and continuation of BTC price rally
Bitcoin performance signals last phase of bear market
Bitcoin price performance suggests that the bottom might already be in. Despite these signals, analysts at cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex argue that we need to wait for a full year to pass since the 2022 bear market rally to conclude that the bottom is in and the bear market is behind us.
Analysts told traders in a note that,
Early 2020, before the third bitcoin rally of eight green candles, was a time of massive volatility amongst bearish macro conditions; this might be what we experience now in the first and second quarters of 2023.
The note cited that long-term holders continue to hold massive spot positions, a bullish catalyst for the asset.
Short-term holders are selling BTC at a profit while long-term holders accumulate
Bitcoin miners inflow to exchanges hit multi-year low
The selling pressure on Bitcoin from miners hit three-year lows. Miners are entities that supply computing power to the Bitcoin network in return for “rewards” in the form of tokens. Miners sell their BTC rewards to recover operational costs.
Throughout the prolonged bear market of 2022, Bitcoin miners filed for bankruptcy protection, liquidated holdings, contributing to selling pressure in the market. A reduction in miner sales implies selling pressure on Bitcoin is weakening, this makes it a bullish development for BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Cardano price could get help from US job report to clean up winter losses, 31% gains on the horizon for ADA
Cardano (ADA) price has succeeded in breaking above key levels near $0.39 as the pivotal historical level at $0.388 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) all got broken to the upside with the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Is ETC safe in this bullish channel?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is set to book a very outright bullish intraday session just hours before the US session kicks in. As the dust is settling for global markets after all major central banks had their say on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.