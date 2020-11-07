Vitalik Buterin transfers 3,200 Ether to ETH 2.0 deposit contract ahead of mainnet launch

- Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract continues to receive Ether for staking before moving to the mainnet launch.
- Vitalik Buterin believes that the thresholds for stakers and validators will be met before the deadline.
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has transferred 3,200 ETH to the newly launched Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 at an exchange rate of $460 per Ether.
The deposit contract is an integral part of the Serenity upgrade. Ethereum developers said on November 4 (the time of launch) that investors were free to start depositing their tokens for staking purposes. Moreover, the process is key to the eventual launch of ETH 2.0, helping secure the project.
On the other hand, users who stake their tokens are guaranteed continuous rewards. Currently, 42,245 ETH has already been staked. The number is rising consistently but is still significantly far from the network's threshold at 542,288 ETH. Additionally, Ethereum 2.0 will have to attract not less than 16,384 validators before moving to the mainnet launch.
Vitalik reckons that the deposit is expected to print a slow growth curve in the initial stages. Still, he believes that the amount sent to the contract will rise exponentially towards the end of September. A similar pattern was witnessed in the sale of Ether in 2015, which gained momentum towards the deadline.
Ethereum rally to $500 seems unstoppable
Ethereum managed to build on the support at $430 discussed Friday. Buying pressure increased with Ether spiking to levels above $450. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $460. A golden cross could come into the picture anytime from now if the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart crosses above the 100 SMA, adding weight to the bullish narrative.
It is clear that the trend is in the bulls' hands, and Ethereum could continue the rally to $500. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence reinforces the bullish case as it rises higher within the positive region. A bullish divergence above the MACD is likely to call for more buy orders as the fear of missing out (FOMO) creeps into the market.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the uptrend depends on buyers' ability to keep the price above $460. A correction from this level would create instability with Ethereum bulls shifting the focus to finding support from higher levels at $500. On the downside, potential anchors hold the ground at $440 and $400, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price reaches a critical threshold, aiming for $0.30 if broken
In the last XRP article from FXStreet, the possibility of XRP crossing above the 50-SMA at $0.244 on the daily chart, aiming for $0.257 as the initial price target, was on the table. As Bitcoin continues its journey towards $20,000, it seems that some altcoins are finally catching up.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018.
Stellar Lumens price looks poised for a big jump towards new yearly highs
In the last XLM article, published by FXStreet, there was a mention to a no-trade zone between the 50-SMA ($0.084) and the 100-SMA ($0.072) on the 3-day chart.
Bitcoin explodes, crypto bull market on fire
The cryptocurrency market caught yet another tailwind as the world waits for the United States to finalize the ongoing vote counting exercise. Bitcoin was the biggest winner, with the price going ballistic above $14,000, $15,000 and closing in on $16,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.