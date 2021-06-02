- VeChain price is forming an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 63% upswing to $0.235.
- A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.143 will signal a breakout and start of the rally.
- However, a breakdown of the swing low $0.0825 will invalidate the optimistic outlook.
VeChain price is consolidating inside a bullish technical formation that forecasts a massive uptrend. However, a breakdown of a critical support could put a dent in this rally.
VeChain price prepares for a blast-off
VeChain price set up roughly three equal highs around $0.143 starting from May 19, while creating multiple higher lows. If these swing points are connected using trend lines, an ascending triangle seems to form.
This technical formation projects a 63% upswing to $0.235, determined by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low added to the breakout point at $0.143.
Interestingly, the breakout point for VeChain price coincides with the supply zone that stretches from $0.127 to $0.142.
So, the bulls need extra oomph to slice through this resistance area and produce a decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.143. Such a move would signal a breakout from the bullish formation and the start of an uptrend for VET.
Interestingly, the target at $0.235 coincides with the lower limit of the supply zone that extends up to $0.266.
Investors should also note that the supply level at $0.187 might hinder VET’s uptrend or even halt it. Therefore the buyers need to clear this level to hit the intended target at $0.235.
VET/USDT 6-hour chart
While things seem to be looking up for VeChin price, market participants should keep a close eye on the support barrier at $0.0825. A breakdown of this level will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a 20% crash to $0.0656.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Taproot likely to see successful signaling process with over 90% blocks in support
Bitcoin’s proposed Taproot upgrade has been highly anticipated and is now increasingly supported by the community. The update would enable improvements on the blockchain in areas including privacy, scalability and security.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA sets up the stage for 10% correction
Cardano price shows the formation of a setup that hints at a breakdown. The resistance level present above the current position adds credence to this drop. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.852 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB reversal complicates bullish narrative
Shiba Inu price stabilization at the apex level of a symmetrical triangle combined with an inside day lifted SHIB higher. Still, gains were short-lived as the meme token has fallen over 8% today. Bias remains higher unless $0.00000727 folds.
SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON probabilities align in favor of a 30% rally
SafeMoon price evolution over the past ten days has tested the patience of bullish SAFEMOON investors. The transition of the 50 four-hour SMA does establish a new level of support if the rookie digital asset commands some buying pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.