VeChain Price Forecast: VET technicals spell doom as losses to $0.068 linger

- VeChain’s consolidation is likely to culminate in a colossal 21% downswing.
- VET short-term technical levels flip bearish based on RSI and MACD.
- Holding within the confines of the symmetrical pattern would avert potential breakdown to $0.068.
VeChain is down 3.6% over the last 24 hours as bulls continue to lose grip. The last few days have witnessed consolidation dominate price action. Besides, a descending trendline also limited VET’s upside. The four-hour chart highlights the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern, with a 21% breakdown target.
VeChain faces rising selling pressure
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the 4-hour chart has slipped into the negative region. In addition, the MACD line (blue) recently crossed below the signal line. This technical indicator validates the bearish outlook.
The same four-hour chart illustrates the formation of a symmetrical triangle. This pattern is not exclusively bullish or bearish. It brings to light a consolidation period before an upswing or downswing comes into the picture.
Two converging trend lines create a symmetrical triangle. Following the consolidation, a breakdown occurs when the price slices through the lower trend line and marks the start of a downtrend. For instance, VeChain is likely to drop by 21% to $0.068 if the price slips under the ascending line.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
The TD Sequential indicator is likely to present a buy signal on the 4-hour chart. This call to buy in would form in a red nine candlestick. The red candle suggests that bears are losing grip as buyers prepare to take control. If validated, VeChain may swing higher in one to four candlesticks on the same chart.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth mentioning that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart hints at the sideways trading lasting longer. Moreover, a rebound from the support at 40 would encourage investors to increase their stakes as speculation mounts for VET’s upswing above the symmetrical triangle. The technical pattern has a 21% breakout target close to $0.11.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE awaits 36% breakout from consolidation
Dogecoin price is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern. The MACD indicator has presented a bullish crossover, suggesting a mildly bullish bias for DOGE. A breach of $0.061 could serve as the uptrend's initial confirmation.
SEC v. Ripple: XRP holders declare victory as judge grants motion to intervene
XRP holders can now file a motion to intervene in the ongoing case between the Securities & Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs. According to Judge Analisa Torres's ruling, the motion to intervene must be filed no later than April 19. The SEC will then ...
Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern
Cardano price catapulted 9000% from the 2020 low to 2021 high, and the momentum carried the price beyond the all-time high set in January 2018. Over the last five weeks, ADA has been shaping a pennant pattern on the weekly chart.
Tether verifies its stablecoins are fully backed in latest assurance report
Tether released an assurance report accompanied by the opinion by accounting firm Moore Cayman to verify stablecoins are fully backed. The stablecoin issuer will release attestation reports regularly in the future. Periodic reporting was required as ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.