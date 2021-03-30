VeChain Price Forecast: VET could slide 16% if this critical demand barrier is broken

- VeChain price might initially crash to $0.075 if it fails to produce a decisive close above $0.093.
- If bulls manage to slice through $0.075, it would confirm a bearish outlook and prompt a 16% sell-off toward $0.063.
- However, if VET bulls reclaim $0.093, an 18% upswing seems likely.
The VeChain price could tumble lower if the bulls fail to climb above a crucial supply barrier.
VeChain price at an inflection point
The VeChain price has been on a massive bull run for almost five months, resulting in 20x returns. Now, this run-up could be facing extinction as it approaches a make-or-break point.
VET has failed to pierce the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $0.093 for more than a week. This move reveals excessive profit-booking. A spike in selling pressure here could trigger a 16% sell-off toward the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) State Trend Support at $0.075.
Interestingly, this level coincides with the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 12-hour chart. Hence, this level is crucial in determining the fate of VET price.
If this demand barrier crumbles due to any reason, it would be fatal for VeChain price. A 16% crash to $0.063 coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level is possible if VET manages to close below $0.075.
Adding credence to this bearish outlook is the SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal that flashed on March 25.
VET/USDT 12-hour chart
A bullish scenario could evolve around two levels, $0.093 and $0.075. If the bulls push the VeChain price to form a decisive close above $0.093, aka the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level, an 18% upswing to $0.11 seems likely.
On the other hand, a bounce from the State Trend Support at $0.075 is also a plausible scenario. In such a case, VET price could see its price climb toward $0.093.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
