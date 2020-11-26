John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

VeChain Price Forecast: VET breaks down following multiple sell signals

Cryptos |
  • VeChain is hanging at the edge of a cliff following a 30% drop from the highs reached in November.
  • Continued bearish action under the 50 SMA could see VET retest support at the 50 SMA and 200 SMA.

VeChain has retraced 30% from the highs recently achieved in November. VET appears to have taken a pit stop at $0.013, but it struggles to sustain the uptrend. More declines are likely to come into the picture, mostly if the token fails to close the day above $0.014.

VeChain downtrend hits a temporary pause

VET/USD is holding the ground slightly above the 50 Simple Moving Average. Following the slump from $0.018, buyers seem to have retreated into the sidelines until a breakout is confirmed. Meanwhile, if losses resume under the moving average support, the downtrend could extend first to the 100 SMA and perhaps 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart.

VET/USD price chart

VET/USD 4-hour chart

The TD Sequential indicator has presented a couple of sell signals on the 12-hour and the daily charts. The signals formed in green nine candlesticks, which validated the slide from the monthly peak. The price action is likely to occur in one to four daily candlesticks.

VET/USD price chart

VET/USD 12-hour and daily charts

IntoTheBlock's "New Daily Addresses" metric shows a recent decrease in the number of new addresses joining the VeChain network. A fall in the new addresses created on the network is usually a bearish signal. Therefore, VET is likely to maintain the downtrend, mainly because the token's inflow and outflow are negatively affected.

VET new addresses chart

VeChain new addresses chart

It is worth mentioning that VeChain will resume the uptrend if the price closed the day above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. Moreover, trading above $0.014 might give bulls a sense of stability and a chance to plan the next move towards $0.02.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price shows four signs of a market top that may lead to a correction towards $13,000

Bitcoin price shows four signs of a market top that may lead to a correction towards $13,000

Bitcoin price is on the verge of a deep bearish correction that will likely precede another bullish wave. At least four market signs prove that the selling pressure is building. The potential downside target comes as low as $13,000.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Breaking: Over $50 million in Bitcoin leave OKEx as the exchange re-opens withdrawals

Breaking: Over $50 million in Bitcoin leave OKEx as the exchange re-opens withdrawals

OKEx, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, unlocked the withdrawal functionality ahead of the scheduled time. According to the official blog information, users' funds have been unlocked at  8:00 (UTC) on November 26, 2020.  

More Bitcoin News

VET breaks down following multiple sell signals

VET breaks down following multiple sell signals

VET is hanging at the edge of a cliff following a 30% drop from the highs reached in November. Continued bearish action under the 50 SMA could see VET retest support at the 50 SMA and 200 SMA.

More VeChain News

Greed among cryptocurrency investors soars to the highest level ever recorded

Greed among cryptocurrency investors soars to the highest level ever recorded

The cryptocurrency fear and greed index is at record highs as a massive correction looms. The TD Sequential indicator's Sell signals on the 3-day and weekly charts suggest that the headwind on Bitcoin is intensifying.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome

Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location