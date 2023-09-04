USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million

Share:

Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem.

Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.

It comes as Santiment data shows a soaring stablecoin ecosystem market cap, up $663 million since August 22.

Circle Chairman and CEO “Jeremy Allaire is going to publish something that you would love for the boost of the USDC ecosystem.” These are the words of pro-crypto personality Faisal Khan, who committed to sharing the details soon. The comments come a day after a report by Santiment, pointing to a market capitalization renaissance by the top six stablecoins.

USDC CEO to publish something important soon

Popular YouTuber and licensing and payments consultant has hinted at possible “big” news for the USDC ecosystem soon, anticipating an announcement from the network’s CEO Jeremy Allaire. The post has garnered the support of pro-Ripple attorney and CryptoLaw founder John E. Deaton, who asked his 291.7K followers to “pay attention,” as it would likely be “big.”

Pay attention folks. Could be big. https://t.co/NF9dDCHeUP — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 4, 2023

The post on Crypto X has attracted the interest of crypto enthusiasts, who are already curious as the market yearns for an impulse to drive some action. While there is no confirmation on whether this is true, FXStreet team will keep you informed.

Meanwhile, Santiment data shows a significant move in the stablecoin sector as market capitalization for this digital asset category has steeply declined for around ten months now. However, since the last quarter of August, there has been a steady rise, which points to growing uncertainty in the market and investors looking for safer alternatives to hedge against.

Stablecoin market capitalization on the rise

According to Santiment data, there has been a $663 million rise in the market capitalization of top stablecoins like Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), Maker’s (DAI) stablecoin, TrueUSD (TUSD), and USDP stablecoin.

According to @santimentfeed, the market cap of top stablecoins has seen a $663M rise since August 2023. This is the first notable uptick since FTX's collapse in November 2022. https://t.co/ooNG9x2XVa pic.twitter.com/8yCG5WNdUJ — The Defiant (@DefiantNews) September 4, 2023

The data indicates a 25.9% drop in the total market capitalization of the six aforementioned stablecoins since March 2022. This decline was initiated by the epic collapse of Do Kwon’s Terra Luna ecosystem, which saw the Terra ClassicUSD (USTC) stablecoin depeg almost 100%.

Reports by CCData showed that as of July, the stablecoin market dominance had dropped to 10.3% of the total crypto market capitalization. It attributed it

What a rise in market capitalization means for stablecoins

DeFiLlama data shows the total stablecoin market capitalization is $125.134 billion, signifying a 0.45% drop over the last 24 hours. It also shows that USDT is still at the helm of the stablecoin category, with $82.841 billion market capitalization marking a 66.20% dominance, followed by USDC with $25.856 billion.

DAI, TUSD, and BUSD follow with $5.223 billion, $3.4 billion, and $2.855 billion, respectively. USDP follows at position eight after Frax and USDD with a $4587.82 million market capitalization.

DeFiLlama: Stablecoin market capitalization

A rise in market capitalization for stablecoins means that the total value of the stablecoins circulating in the market is rising. In this case, for the top six mentioned above. This surge points to the combined worth of USDT, USDC, DAI, TUSD, BUSD, and USDP, which has grown since August 22.

Considering the fact that stablecoins are usually pegged to stable assets like the US Dollar (USD), their market capitalization is an important reference point for the broader market sentiment as well as the demand for crypto assets.

An increase in market capitalization for stablecoins points to increased confidence in this category of digital assets compared to the more risk-prone alternatives like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins.

As investors avoid the altcoins, more capital flows into stablecoins, thereby increasing stablecoin liquidity as well as heightened use cases such as payments and trading.