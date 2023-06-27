Elliott Wave analysis TradingLounge daily chart, 26 June 2023
Uniswap/U.S.dollar(UNIUSD).
UNIUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Function: Counter trend.
Mode: Corrective.
Structure: Zigzag.
Position: Wave (C).
Direction Next higher Degrees: wave ((2)) of Impulse.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 3.6594.
Details: Wave V is likely to end at the level of 3.6594 A five-wave rise will support this idea.
Uniswap/U.S.dollar(UNIUSD)Trading Strategy: Uniswap is likely to recover from the 3.659 level which we expect is the end of wave V. The rise will support this idea. But even so, the price is still below the MA200, it may still be pressured by selling pressure. Watch out for reversals in waves ((2)).
Uniswap/U.S.dollar(UNIUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is below the MA200 indicating a Downtrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bullish momentum.
Elliott Wave analysis TradingLounge 4H chart, 26 June 2023
Uniswap/U.S.dollar(UNIUSD)
UNI/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis
Function: Follow trend.
Mode: Motive.
Structure: Impulse.
Position: Wave (3).
Direction Next higher Degrees: wave ((1)) of Impulse.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 3.6594.
Details: Wave 3 is usually equal to 1.618 multiplied Length of wave 1.
Uniswap/U.S.dollar(UNIUSD)Trading Strategy: Uniswap is likely to recover from the 3.659 level which we expect is the end of wave V. The rise will support this idea. Also, the price can break the MA200 line, but it may be pressured by selling pressure. Watch out for reversals in waves ((2)).
Uniswap/U.S.dollar(UNIUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is above the MA200 indicating an Uptrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bullish momentum.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
