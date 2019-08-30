Wright has to turn over 50% of the 1.1 million bitcoins he mined with David Kleiman.

The judge also found that Wright perjured himself.

The year-long, multi-billion-dollar Kleiman v. Wright case concluded with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruling against Craig Wright. The self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto has been ordered to turn over 50% of the 1.1 million bitcoins he mined with David Kleiman. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart also concluded that Wright committed perjury:

“I have found that Dr. Wright intentionally submitted fraudulent documents to the Court, obstructed a judicial proceeding, and gave perjurious testimony.”

During his ruling, Reinhart stated:

“Wright and Dave Kleiman entered into a 50/50 partnership to develop bitcoin intellectual property and to mine bitcoin….bitcoin-related intellectual property developed by Dr. Wright prior to David Kleiman’s death was property of the partnership.”

As expected, Twitter had a field day with the ruling.

Twitter Reactions

@StopAndDecrypt:

“Craig Wright is a fraud.”

@PeterMcCormack:

“A class action lawsuit would be against:

- Craig Wright (the forger)

-

@CalvinAyre

(bum beard)

-

@JimmyWinMedia

(the snake) All three are likely guilty of misleading investors by lying that Craig is Satoshi and that BitcoinSV is Satoshi’s Vision. Meeting US lawyers next week.”

@MyLegacyKit:

“Leading to a total destruction of Craig Wright's credibility. Ouch. Believe me, if this judge had to answer the question "is this guy Satoshi?" he would without thinking twice, say ‘of course not, silly!’”

@MyLegacyKit:

“And since Dave Kleiman and Craig Wright now have to evenly split the supposed 2011-2013 mining (with a stretch the 2009 & 2010 mining too, ex Trust) and IP bullshit, it's up to Craig and Ira to figure out what to do next. Done and ordered. Boom. Bye Craig.”

@goodfreephotos: