- Wright has to turn over 50% of the 1.1 million bitcoins he mined with David Kleiman.
- The judge also found that Wright perjured himself.
The year-long, multi-billion-dollar Kleiman v. Wright case concluded with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruling against Craig Wright. The self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto has been ordered to turn over 50% of the 1.1 million bitcoins he mined with David Kleiman. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart also concluded that Wright committed perjury:
“I have found that Dr. Wright intentionally submitted fraudulent documents to the Court, obstructed a judicial proceeding, and gave perjurious testimony.”
During his ruling, Reinhart stated:
“Wright and Dave Kleiman entered into a 50/50 partnership to develop bitcoin intellectual property and to mine bitcoin….bitcoin-related intellectual property developed by Dr. Wright prior to David Kleiman’s death was property of the partnership.”
As expected, Twitter had a field day with the ruling.
Twitter Reactions
@StopAndDecrypt:
“Craig Wright is a fraud.”
@PeterMcCormack:
“A class action lawsuit would be against:
- Craig Wright (the forger)
-
@CalvinAyre
(bum beard)
-
@JimmyWinMedia
(the snake)
All three are likely guilty of misleading investors by lying that Craig is Satoshi and that BitcoinSV is Satoshi’s Vision.
Meeting US lawyers next week.”
@MyLegacyKit:
“Leading to a total destruction of Craig Wright's credibility. Ouch. Believe me, if this judge had to answer the question "is this guy Satoshi?" he would without thinking twice, say ‘of course not, silly!’”
@MyLegacyKit:
“And since Dave Kleiman and Craig Wright now have to evenly split the supposed 2011-2013 mining (with a stretch the 2009 & 2010 mining too, ex Trust) and IP bullshit, it's up to Craig and Ira to figure out what to do next.
Done and ordered.
Boom. Bye Craig.”
@goodfreephotos:
“The Hilarious thing about Craig Wright is now he owes 500,000 Bitcoin that he doesn't have to someone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD consolidates losses, waiting for catalysts - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound on Friday. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,470, down 1.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Monero mining virus eradicated from 850,000 devices by French police
The French police cybercrime unit has recently discovered and neutralized a virus, dubbed “Retadup,” that secretly infected over 850,000 devices worldwide. It was used to mine Monero (XMR), which focuses on privacy and anonymity.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD continues freefall as it approaches critical $264.50 support level
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days in a row. So far this Friday, BCH/USD has gone down from $280.40 to $274.50. In the last four days, the price fell from $310.65 to $274.50.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins vulnerable to new losses
The cryptocurrency market is range-bound mostly with a bearish bias as Bitcoin and all major altcoins are consolidating losses incurred during the previous days. The total market capitalization decreased to $245 billion from $249 billion this time on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...